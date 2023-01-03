Read full article on original website
The Reds Release A Prominent Veteran
Last decade, infielder Mike Moustakas was a productive hitter who went to two World Series as a regular. His power from the left side of the plate helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series, and he had a few impressive seasons after that. His last excellent season...
Yankees could turn attention toward star rival outfielder as potential trade target
This offseason has officially entered the grueling part for the Yankees, as we now have to wait all of January and the majority of February until we get baseball again. However, in that time, there are still many moves to be made, and the current team is certainly not the one we’ll see on Opening Day.
Two left field targets remaining for the Braves
The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers
The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Twins Add A Veteran Catcher On A Minors Deal
The Minnesota Twins addressed their hole at the catcher position when they signed veteran backstop Christian Vazquez to a three-year deal. The Twins later added veteran slugger Joey Gallo on a one-year, $11 million contract. On Thursday, the Twins made a depth move at the catcher position when they signed...
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Braves add another piece to their bullpen
Rios is 29 and has spent several stints in the majors with little success, owning a 5.77 ERA over 96.2 innings. But as the tweet suggests, his winter ball numbers in Puerto Rico were bound to catch some interest from organizations, and the Braves pounced. I’m not sure what to...
Padres fans get crucial update on suspended star Fernando Tatis Jr.
Tatis Jr. underwent shoulder surgery in September and per Lin, had his second wrist surgery in October. After a motorcycle accident, he had his first wrist procedure in March 2022 and was expected to return to action at some point last summer. In August, however, the 24-year-old was suspended 80...
Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger
The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs agreed to a free-agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only pay Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three years of Hosmer’s contract.
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal
Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
Free Agent Reliever Agrees To Deal With Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have made a move to keep left-handed relief pitcher Brad Wieck with the team. However, the deal for the 31-year-old pitcher isn’t a major league contract. Wieck, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, is getting a minor league deal instead. The deal is a two-year...
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
Yankees may not have elite bullpen arm for Opening Day
As the Yankees gear up for the 2023 season, they’ve had to answer plenty of internal health questions regarding the availability of many critical pieces on the team. DJ LeMahieu seems to have progressed well and should be ready for Opening Day, but updates on Michael King would suggest he may not be. The Yankees relied on Michael King heavily in the 2022 season before he fractured his throwing elbow in an outing at Baltimore, so his health is a massive question mark.
Braves made “potentially valuable under-the-radar” trade with Yankees
The Braves haven’t made many free-agent moves this offseason, only spending $3 million in that area. However, there were several worthwhile trades. Sean Murphy headlines the offseason; he’s an elite catcher and just agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Atlanta for his prime years. There were...
2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
Grading The Eric Hosmer Signing By The Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have finally made their decision on who they are playing at first base for 2023. With the signing of Eric Hosmer, the team is getting a veteran player to take over the duties at first base. However, with Matt Mervis in their farm system, some fans wonder...
Guardians Fan Hopes For A Key Addition Soon
The Cleveland Guardians have made a few key moves this offseason, signing veteran catcher Mike Zunino and slugger Josh Bell to bolster their offense. However, this does not mean that the Guardians are done making moves. In fact, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes that there is more to come.
