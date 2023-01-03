ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Yung Miami Serves 3 Gorgeous Looks For NYE

By Shamika Sanders
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PRt8_0k2DvMOi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YItZl_0k2DvMOi00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Diddy and Yung Miami’s romance has been heating up all year and reached new heights on New Year’s Eve as the couple brought in the new year together in style. Yung Miami wore not one, but three stunning looks while celebrating with Diddy and his family on a luxurious yacht.

Valdrin Sahiti

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

We’re seeing green with envy for Caresha in this perfectly sculpted gown by Valdrin Sahiti who also styled Cardi B’s fiery red NYE look.

Rick Owens

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

Caresha served us silver surfer vibes in this metallic strapless mini-dress by Rick Owens on the back of Diddy’s four-wheeler.

Joy Cioci Gown

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

In a set of photos posted by Diddy on his social media account, Yung Miami can be seen posing on his lap in crystalized gown by Joy Cioci. The Act Up rapper showed off her jewels and another angelic white look in her Instastories.

Diddy’s newest-born child, Love, was also in attendance for the celebration. All of Diddy’s seven children were at the festivities.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

RELATED STORIES:

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship In Her New Series, ‘Caresha Please’

Comments / 0

Related
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

754
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy