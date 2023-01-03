ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NBC Miami

Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens

Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Miami

Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
NBC Miami

Damar Hamlin Honored Before Bills-Patriots Game in Buffalo

Damar Hamlin honored before Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills are back in action. The 24-year-old safety was honored with a number of touching tributes before Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in Orchard...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Miami

Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Miami

Nyheim Hines Runs Back Second Kickoff Return Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Nyheim Hines makes NFL history with second return TD vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills put the “special” in special teams against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team played its first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on...

