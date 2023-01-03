Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Nyheim Hines, emotional Bills jolt Patriots, claim No. 2 seed
Nyheim Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills closed the regular season with a 35-23 victory over
‘You Need to be Prepared': South Florida Teen Shares Collapse Story After Hamlin Incident
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest while on the field Monday night, South Florida teen Tomas Galbis was watching in real time. The 15-year-old went through a similar incident — in August of 2021, he suddenly stopped breathing and collapsed inside his home. “When everything first...
Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled...
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
After spectacular TD catch, Bills WR gives ball to athletic trainer who gave Damar Hamlin CPR
Bills wide receiver John Brown, who was called up from Buffalo's practice squad, gave Denny Kellington a game ball after a 42-yard touchdown catch.
Damar Hamlin Honored Before Bills-Patriots Game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin honored before Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills are back in action. The 24-year-old safety was honored with a number of touching tributes before Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game in Orchard...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
Nyheim Hines Runs Back Second Kickoff Return Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Nyheim Hines makes NFL history with second return TD vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills put the “special” in special teams against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team played its first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on...
Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis in Intensive Care After Saving Kids From Drowning
Report: Peyton Hillis in Intensive Care After Saving Kids From Drowning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning. The former NFL running back was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the incident, according to NBC affiliate KNWA...
