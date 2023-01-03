-- Current study results on diet and nutrition have been published. According to news reporting originating from the Universitas Singaperbangsa Karawang by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Three types of undernutrition including stunting, underweight, and wasting, are a global public health problem. In terms of policies, guidance, programming, and financing, they are mostly separated while all of them are caused by poor diet.”

1 DAY AGO