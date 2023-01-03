Read full article on original website
NsureHub Partners With Ladder To Make Life Insurance Easy For Its Customers
The new partnership will further strengthen NsureHub in the market. - NsureHub, a leading insurance provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ladder, a well-known life insurance services provider, to strengthen its position in this space and add to its already-extensive gamut of products. This partnership will offer direct-to-consumer, term life insurance. Customers can apply using the website and receive an instant decision.
Branch Becomes a Certified B Corp, Anchored By Its Mission to Make Insurance More Affordable for All
Home and Auto Insurer Recognized for its work to restore insurance as a force for communal good. /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier and less expensive, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™. Branch received this certification because it met the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set forth by nonprofit.
Patent Issued for Using simulated consumer profiles to form calibration data for models (USPTO 11532052): Insurance Zebra Inc.
-- Insurance Zebra Inc. ( Austin, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11532052, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “1. Field. “The present disclosure relates generally to computer-implemented insurance comparison applications...
Xchange Benefits Launches Tennessee Captive Insurance Company, Distribution Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Xchange Benefits LLC , a managing general underwriter owned by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), today announced it has launched a protected cell company named Distribution Re. The new entity, which operates under the authority of the. State of Tennessee Insurance Department. , will insure accident &...
International Citizens Insurance; Promotions and New Hires
Promoted to COO and joined ICI as VP of Sales After Another Record Year Offering Global Health. (ICI), the leading international insurance broker, is excited to announce the promotion of. Gregg Manning. to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manning. has previously served as Vice President of Operations since...
Transamerica Unveils Financial Choice IUL
New index universal life insurance offers opportunity for tax-advantaged choice and flexibility. /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today the availability of the Transamerica Financial Choice IULSM, a new index universal life insurance policy to protect beneficiaries while providing flexibility and opportunity for tax-advantaged supplemental income. The Transamerica Financial Choice IUL offers life insurance protection and a variety of index options and policy features to help customers maximize accumulation potential and access to cash value.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of. SILAC Insurance Company. (SILAC) (. Salt Lake City, UT. ). The outlook assigned to these...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MLMIC Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect MLMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as...
Step by step, how to apply for lower prepaid medical insurance premium increases
The Federal Administration of Public Revenues issued today an instruction to explain how to file the procedure before the agency to prove a monthly income lower than$ 392,562 and, thus, pay lower increases in prepaid medicine fees. For those who are holders of a prepaid medicine plan and need to make the "Affidavit of Income Certification before the AFIP", they…
WPS Health Insurance® expands Medicare supplement insurance sales into seven new states
MADISON, Wis. , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products is now available in seven new states. WPS Health Insurance—in some states doing business as. The EPIC Life Insurance Company. ®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance...
Kin Interinsurance Nexus earns Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin Insurance today announced that Demotech, Inc. , a financial analysis firm, has assigned the Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to the Kin Interinsurance Nexus. Demotech assigns FSRs of A, Exceptional to insurers that possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Malaysian Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. , CEO of the. Key Biscayne. -based. PVG Insurance Group. , said it's a matter of timing and...
Socius Family Office – Announces Ron Tenhagen as Chief Investment Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Socius®, a leading independent Multi-Family-Office in South Florida , has welcomed. to the company as their Chief Investment Officer (CIO). “Ron is an extremely talented CIO who is a perfect cultural fit at Socius Family Office and the firm’s ultra-high-net-worth clients in South Florida,” said.
Sompo International appoints Paul O’Neill to lead Commercial Lines Insurance business in Asia Pacific
PEMBROKE, Bermuda , Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International , a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today that Paul O’Neill has been appointed President of Commercial Lines, Insurance,. Asia Pacific. reporting to. , Sompo International’s CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C...
N.Y. sues Celsius Networks crypto CEO Alex Mashinsky for defrauding ‘humiliated’ New Yorkers
New York Daily News, The (NY) The New York attorney general’s office on Thursday filed suit against the ex-CEO of cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Networks for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors — including 26,000 New Yorkers — out of billions of dollars. Attorney General. case against.
Wilfrid Laurier University Researchers Update Current Study Findings on Risk Management (Spectral Expansions for Credit Risk Modelling with Occupation Times): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We study two credit risk models with occupation time and liquidation barriers: the structural model and the hybrid model with hazard rate. The defaults within the models are characterized in accordance with Chapter 7 (a liquidation process) and Chapter 11 (a reorganization process) of the U.S.”
Economy, inflation are top of mind for financial services firms in 2023
In recent months, several financial services firms have released outlooks for 2023, providing critical insights for advisors as they help their clients navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The battle against inflation, a possible recession and a potentially flat year for life insurance sales are all top of mind.
AI in Financial Wellness Market Is Booming Worldwide : Beacon Health Options, Bank of America, Prudential Financial
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI In Financial Wellness Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI In Financial Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Thinking about trading options or stock in Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Docusign, Apple, MicroStrategy, or Allstate Corp?
NEW YORK , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BMRN, DOCU, AAPL, MSTR, and ALL. Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report. Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading...
