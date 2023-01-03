ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Man, 19, sentenced for two shootings in Wilkes-Barre

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 1 day ago
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in a drive-by shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Tyvon Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, of Coal Street, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police for shooting at least four rounds at a group of people at 27 N. Grant St. on Oct. 6, 2021, and for shootings in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets and minutes later at North and North Main streets on March 8.

Redd-Sykes sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the shooting at North and North Main streets, police said.

Police at the time said the shootings involved rival groups.

Redd-Sykes appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm by a minor, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and false identification to law enforcement. Redd-Sykes pled guilty to the charges Oct. 28.

During the hearing, Redd-Sykes apologized saying he wanted to be a better person and a role model for his family.

Lupas sentenced Redd-Sykes to 23-to-46 months in state prison, followed by two years probation.

According to court records:

• Oct. 6, 2021: Redd-Sykes and another man stood behind a gate of 27 N. Grant St. and fired at least four rounds at a group of people standing on the rear porch. A person in the group returned fire at Redd-Sykes who was recorded on surveillance cameras running away. Witnesses told police the shooting was in retaliation to a fight that had occurred in the middle of September 2021, on North Sherman Street.

• March 2, 2022: A city police officer stopped Redd-Sykes entering the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex as he matched the description of a suspect involved in a shooting at the apartment complex in February 2022. Redd-Sykes was accused of using another name to identify himself.

• March 8, 2022: Police alleged Redd-Sykes and another man exchanged gunfire with a group that occupied a vehicle in the area of Beaumont and Madison streets. Redd-Sykes and his friend ran away but were chased by the group in the vehicle to North and North Main streets, where a second shooting occurred. Redd-Sykes sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the second shooting.

