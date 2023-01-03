Popeyes is coming in hot this new year with the return of Ghost Pepper Wings and wing deals (um yes, please!). No disrespect to the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, but wings just hit different, and wings with a bit of heat are a spot-hitter like none other. You might recognize the Ghost Pepper Wings as a menu item of the past, and they’re back for the first time in free years. Here’s what to know about how much you can expect to pay for your Ghost Pepper Wings and how much heat you should expect.

2 DAYS AGO