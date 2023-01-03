ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.

