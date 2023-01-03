ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
GREECE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy