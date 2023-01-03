Read full article on original website
Occupied house in Rochester struck multiple times by gunfire
Upon arrival, officers found evidence of the gunshots and discovered the house was struck multiple times.
rochesterfirst.com
A slow start for snow in Rochester so far this season, so where is it?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the first month of winter is behind us, we still have 2-3 more months (give or take) to go before things get too warm around here to support any good snows. From a climatological standpoint, Rochester typically averages the most measurable snow from November to March, and occasionally that lingers into the month of April. This just means all the more opportunity to see some flakes fly around here as the winter treks on.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates
Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body.
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
RCSD announces police presence at arrival and dismissal, for five schools
Lt. Bello said that some incident occurred where the 16-year-old was chased to the school.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally. Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.
Webster resident arraigned in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
WHEC TV-10
HEADLINE: “I watched somebody’s children ducking bullets.” Video shows shooting at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Security camera video at Franklin Upper and Lower Schools captured the attempted shooting of a 16-year-old as he ran to the school. The video shows there were other students who had to cower outside the front door to avoid the bullets. The video is from a...
Democrat & Chronicle closing Greece printing facility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local printing site for the Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper is shutting it’s doors. The facility in Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece is set to close in April of this year. The D&C’s parent company, Gannett, announced the paper’s printing operations will move to a facility in New Jersey. A […]
Rochester man arrested for DWI after rollover crash on Clifford Ave.
He was cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
WHEC TV-10
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
Judge declines to dismiss Tyshon Jones lawsuit against City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit claiming the City of Rochester denied the rights of Tyshon Jones the night a Rochester police officer shot him to death can move forward after a judge denied the city’s request for dismissal. Police body camera footage shows Jones, in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021, approaching […]
RPD: Student avoids gunshots outside Franklin High School
The district said that nobody was injured, but the school was placed on lockout out of precaution.
