vermontbiz.com
Champlain College renovates historic McDonald Hall with eye on sustainability
Energy efficient building and system updates give new life to 126-year-old icon. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College(link is external) has just completed an eight-month renovation of McDonald Hall, one of Burlington's historic Victorian era mansions. The updated residence hall balances historical preservation with modern accessibility, comfort, and applied sustainability that are central to Champlain’s commitment to efficiency and progress toward carbon neutrality.
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
vermontbiz.com
ReArch Company adds three carpenters to growing field team
ReArch Company(link is external) in South Burlington announced it has expanded its field team with the addition of three new carpenters, Rob Cutler, Travis Cote and Tyler Trombley. Cutler works directly with superintendents reviewing plans, providing framing oversight, monitoring tool inventory and managing acquisitions. He most recently was employed by...
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
miltonindependent.com
These Milton town officials are celebrating some big milestones in terms of their employment with the town
This week, Milton town manager Don Turner presented certificates to a number of individuals employed by the town, representing various milestones in serving the Milton community. At the Milton selectboard's Jan. 3 meeting, Turner said these employees are invaluable to the town of Milton. Here is a list of the...
WCAX
Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
mychamplainvalley.com
Recovery center sees surge of patients in new year
The well-known New Year’s resolution known as ‘Dry January’ encourages many people who experience alcohol and substance abuse. The Turning Point Center in Burlington has already seen more inquiries in the first week of 2023 than the entire month of December, said Emily Korkosz, a recovery coach coordinator.
vermontbiz.com
UVM Medical Center announces changes to phlebotomy clinic hours
Vermont Business Magazine The hours of operation at The University of Vermont Medical Center’s lab sample collection sites are changing next week, the hospital announced today. The changes will allow the clinics to continue serving the needs of patients while accommodating increased patient volumes. Effective Monday, January 9, 2023,...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
bhsregister.com
Principal McBride resigns
Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community hopes new program will take pressure off police
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington businesses community is sharing its thoughts on the Burlington Police Department's 2022 "End of the Year" report with a multi-point safety plan that would expand its ambassador program. "I hope that we will look back on 2022 as a year where we saw things...
vermontbiz.com
Michael Dupee joins Summit Strategy Group as senior adviser
Veteran sustainability and business strategist Michael Dupee has joined Summit Strategy Group(link is external), a California-based national public affairs, corporate reputation and ESG consulting firm, as a senior adviser, based in Burlington. Dupee joins the firm after a more than 25-year career spanning investment banking at Goldman Sachs, academia and corporate sustainability and ESG leadership roles.
Barton Chronicle
Countdown at Jay Peak Resort
The Foeger Ballroom at Jay Peak Resort erupts as the countdown to 2023 reaches the final moment. Around 400 people saw in the New Year to music provided by Purple: A Vermont Tribute to Prince. For more about the revels please see this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
vermontbiz.com
Scott to be sworn in for fourth time, Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark begin terms
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term as governor in a ceremony on Thursday, January 5, in the House Chamber. After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer and Attorney General Charity Clark. The governor will then deliver his fourth Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly. This is the first term for Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
vermontbiz.com
Celeste Laramie elected shareholder at Gravel & Shea law firm
Gravel & Shea(link is external) has announced that Celeste E Laramie is now a shareholder of the Burlington law firm. Joining the firm in 2017 as a litigation associate, Laramie honed her litigation skills in a variety of areas, including commercial and contract disputes, personal injury and product liability, medical malpractice, employment disputes, real property-related matters and more. Over her five-plus years at the firm, Laramie became more involved with and passionate about representing victims of domestic and sexual abuse; today, her practice focuses on helping those victims bring personal injury actions against their abusers and their abuser's enablers.
