54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO