Jacksonville, AL

KTLO

4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant

The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 2nd

Amelia Rangel, age 43 of Fort Payne – FTA/DUI Any Substance;. Brian Morgan, 36 of Centre – DUI/Alcohol and FTA/No Insurance;. Nradley Morgan, age 43 of Centre – FTA/Theft of Services 4th;. and. Christa Stewart, 43 of Gadsden – FTA (x3) and Bond Revocatin.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock mayor, city directors took the oath of office

Cheers erupted Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock as city leaders were sworn in. Kathy Webb, Ken Richardson, Virgil Miller Jr., Lance Hines, Andrea Lewis and Brenda Wyrick each took the oath to serve on the city Board of Directors for two years. They were joined on stage by their friends and family.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

New Year's Eve gunshots; stray bullet hits family's home

LITTLE ROCK, AR — A day before New Year's Eve, City of Little Rock officials reminded residents that celebratory gunfire and fireworks usage are prohibited within the city limits. Celebratory gunfire could lead to stray bullets and cause someone to get hurt. One family had their own encounter with...
