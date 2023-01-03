Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
KTLO
4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
talkbusiness.net
Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
talkbusiness.net
Energy group launches apprenticeship program with $2 million state grant
The educational affiliate of Little Rock-based Arkansas Advanced Energy Association has established an apprenticeship program and hired a director of workforce development, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) news release. The program is expected to reduce employer training costs and help develop the energy industry workforce. The Arkansas Advanced Energy...
LRPD make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 2nd
Amelia Rangel, age 43 of Fort Payne – FTA/DUI Any Substance;. Brian Morgan, 36 of Centre – DUI/Alcohol and FTA/No Insurance;. Nradley Morgan, age 43 of Centre – FTA/Theft of Services 4th;. and. Christa Stewart, 43 of Gadsden – FTA (x3) and Bond Revocatin.
Arrest made in North Little Rock shooting death, 15-year-old to be tried as adult
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man in November.
Little Rock family wants answers after loved one is killed in car crash
A Little Rock family is asking for justice after their loved one was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.
KATV
'Shoes stolen': Police searching for suspect in Academy Sports theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man, who police said stole five pair of shoes, is being sought out by authorities for the crime. On Nov. 12, the man entered the Academy Sports on Warden Road and walked away with the items. Video surveillance shows the man exiting the store...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
A 34-year-old Little Rock cold case, with a daughter still demanding answers
It’s been more than three decades since Anita Shell was brutally murdered in Little Rock. Her daughter was only three months at the time – but has now grown up and demands answers.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock mayor, city directors took the oath of office
Cheers erupted Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock as city leaders were sworn in. Kathy Webb, Ken Richardson, Virgil Miller Jr., Lance Hines, Andrea Lewis and Brenda Wyrick each took the oath to serve on the city Board of Directors for two years. They were joined on stage by their friends and family.
KATV
New Year's Eve gunshots; stray bullet hits family's home
LITTLE ROCK, AR — A day before New Year's Eve, City of Little Rock officials reminded residents that celebratory gunfire and fireworks usage are prohibited within the city limits. Celebratory gunfire could lead to stray bullets and cause someone to get hurt. One family had their own encounter with...
