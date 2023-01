MARSHALL, Okla. (TND) — A new Oklahoma bill seeks to prevent individuals from receiving any medical gender transition procedures before they turn 26. The legislation, filed by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, comes just days before the start of Oklahoma's first legislative session of the year. The bill, which will eventually be known as the Millstone Act of 2023, aims to both restrict access to gender transition procedures and reduce the amount of funding any such procedures receive.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO