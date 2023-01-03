Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
After spectacular TD catch, Bills WR gives ball to athletic trainer who gave Damar Hamlin CPR
Bills wide receiver John Brown, who was called up from Buffalo's practice squad, gave Denny Kellington a game ball after a 42-yard touchdown catch.
AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs
The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point. Buffalo’s 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can’t host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.
Dolphins late win nabs final playoff spot from Steelers
Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns 28-14 and securing a 9-8 record, the Miami Dolphins claimed the final AFC playoff spot with a 9-6 win over the New York Jets.
