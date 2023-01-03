Read full article on original website
Football student-athlete receives second NCAA Elite 90 Award
NDSU linebacker Cole Wisniewski is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game. It is the second straight year he has won the award. Wisniewski, a junior from Sparta, Wisconsin, has a 4.00 grade-point average majoring in business administration. He was presented...
Field to Fork webinar series scheduled
NDSU Extension again will host the Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinar series, starting in February. Experts from across the region will provide information about growing, preserving and preparing specialty-crop fruits and vegetables safely during the eighth annual webinar series. The Field to Fork Wednesday Weekly Webinars are set to...
MonDak Ag Research Summit set for Jan. 19
The NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney, Montana, are partnering to showcase agricultural research in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. The 2023 MonDak Ag Research Summit is scheduled for Thursday,...
Football student-athletes named to Academic All-Star Team
NDSU linebackers James Kaczor and Luke Weerts were among 53 student-athletes selected to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star Team for the 2022 season. Football players from all Football Championship Subdivision institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees must have a minimum GPA of...
Forum to address state employees and political process
The Northern Plains Ethics Institute at NDSU is scheduled to present “Knowing Your Rights and Wrongs: How to Engage Politically as a State Employee” Tuesday, Jan. 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting will be led by Chris Wilson, NDSU President’s Office chief of staff.
