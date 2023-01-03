Read full article on original website
Leeds heads drive to ensure 'no-one left behind' in cost of living crisis
Leeds City Council is leading a national drive to improve internet access amid fears the cost of living crisis will worsen "digital exclusion". The local authority has been working with hundreds of community organisations to get people connected. More than two million households in the UK struggle to afford the...
Cost of living payments for 2023 will leave families ‘worse off’, say campaigners
Vulnerable Britons will be even worse off in 2023 than in the year gone by because the government’s planned cost of living payments aren’t generous enough, campaigners have warned.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced on Tuesday the payments schedule which will see eight million households on low incomes receive fresh cost of living support in spring.The £900 cash support for eligible means-tested benefits claimants – including people on universal credit, pension credit and tax credits – starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The first payment of £301 will...
Excess deaths in UK hit highest level in two years amid NHS crisis
Excess deaths in the week before Christmas were the highest in two years amidst a crisis in NHS care, new figures show.Approximately 2,500 more people died than usual in the week ending 23 December in England and Wales, numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal.The total death toll of 14,530 is 21% higher than the normal number anticipated for this period, compared with averages from the last five years.The new figures are the highest excess and overall deaths recorded since February 2021. During this period, the UK recorded 15,943 deaths from Covid as transmission rates remained high.But...
Unjust DWP causes help requests to rise, says Martlesham charity
A charity for people with disabilities has blamed "unjust benefit decisions" and rising living costs for an increase in requests for help. Disability Advice Service, based at Martlesham Heath, Suffolk, helped 463 in 2022 compared to 29 people in 2019. Trustee Rob Gibson said the "Department for Work and Pensions...
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
‘It feels terminal’: NHS staff in despair over working at breaking point
As the NHS crisis has deepened in recent weeks, frontline staff have posted vivid, troubling accounts on social media of what has been happening in their workplaces. Many have described the NHS, and often themselves too, as “broken”. They have related the difficulty of providing proper care, the impact of acute understaffing and their fears for the NHS’s future.
‘I’m concerned I won’t survive NHS crisis’: patients go private to avoid delays
One in eight UK adults in the past year have opted for private care as a result of NHS delays, according to medical data
Canada grants record permanent residency permits in 2022
OTTAWA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.
Bristol teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche
A climber killed in an avalanche on Ben Nevis has been named as Mark Bessell, a 48-year-old teacher from Bristol. Mr Bessell died climbing the north face of the mountain 30 December, while a second man suffered serious injuries. Richard Uffendell, headteacher of Ashton Park School, paid tribute to Mr...
Energy crisis: MPs call for 'war effort' on insulation
A cross party group of MPs have called for a "war effort" to improve the energy efficiency of UK homes. In a far-reaching report, the Environmental Audit Committee says a "window of opportunity" was missed last summer to get more homes insulated. The report also recommends a faster move away...
Peers set to slow down attempts to scrap thousands of EU laws
Members of the House of Lords are preparing to slow down attempts to axe thousands of pieces of European Union legislation, with some warning there is no chance of the bill passing by the end of the year as promised. Ministers have promised to review about 4,000 pieces of EU...
Rishi Sunak: Hold me to account if NHS waiting lists don't fall
Rishi Sunak has asked people to hold him to account if NHS waiting lists in England do not fall in two years. It is one of five pledges set out in the prime minister's first major speech of 2023, with others covering the economy and small boat crossings. Mr Sunak...
First migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat
Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...
Cost of living: Uncertainty for hospitality after good Christmas trade
Hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland face uncertainty in the coming months despite improved trade over Christmas, industry leaders have said. Last month was the first Christmas period in which the sector was not affected by Covid restrictions since before the pandemic. Industry bodies said spending and footfall returned to pre-Covid...
Census 2021: Key statistics for housing by local area in England and Wales
Here are some of the key statistics from the 2021 census for housing by local area across England and Wales.– Homes owned outrightNorth Norfolk is the local authority with the highest percentage of households who own their home outright (48.6%), followed by Rother in East Sussex (48.4%), Staffordshire Moorlands (48.2%), Ceredigion in mid-Wales (47.9%) and Derbyshire Dales (47.7%).In one in four local authorities in England and Wales, at least 40% of households own their home outright.The areas with the lowest levels are all in London, with Tower Hamlets having the lowest percentage (7.8%), followed by Hackney (9.7%), Southwark (10.6%), Islington...
Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs. West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021. Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for...
City of York Council tax set to rise by almost 5%
Council tax in York is set to rise 4.99% as the authority looks to save £8m amid "unprecedented" pressures on its finances. Rents will also go up by 7% for people living in council homes, an average increase of almost £6 per week. Finance chief Councillor Nigel Ayre...
