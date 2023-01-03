ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom

The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RadarOnline

Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals

A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
NEW YORK STATE
cryptoslate.com

SEC files charges against CFO who embezzled money to invest in crypto

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed fraud charges against a CFO who embezzled funds to invest in crypto, according to a Jan. 3 press release. The accused — Cooper J. Morgenthau — served as CFO of African Gold Acquisition Corp., which acted as a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company that arranged mergers and acquisitions between other companies.
Markets Insider

FTX's ex-top lawyer is reportedly cooperating with investigators, revealing details about what Sam Bankman-Fried did with customer funds

FTX's ex-top lawyer has cooperated with US agencies investigating the crypto exchange, per Reuters. Daniel Friedberg spoke about how Sam Bankman-Fried used customer funds to finance the FTX empire. FTX's ex-CEO is facing fraud charges, and billions of dollars of customer funds are missing. FTX's former top lawyer has cooperated...
wealthinsidermag.com

Unreported Transactions Linked to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Revealed by Onchain Investigation

According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. defends student debt relief plan in Supreme Court brief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a brief with the Supreme Court late on Wednesday defending President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, arguing that two cases lacked standing to challenge the debt relief. Biden in August said the U.S. government would forgive...
MISSOURI STATE

