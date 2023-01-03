Read full article on original website
Here's what Sam Bankman-Fried's life looks like under house arrest at his parents' $4 million property
Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest at his parents' $4 million home near Stanford University's campus. The property is said to have five bedrooms and a pool, real estate listings show. The disgraced FTX founder takes daily jogs, and his family is spending $10,000 a week on private security. The...
No Love! Sam Bankman-Fried’s Girlfriend Caroline Ellison Turns Key Witness in FTX Saga
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO and disgraced crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, has entered a plea deal with the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Ellison, a key witness in the ongoing FTX investigation, might evade...
Larry Kudlow: Bankman-Fried's company was a 'family criminal enterprise'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the arrest and charges against founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried and inflation on 'Kudlow.'
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Silicon Valley CEO Arrested for Allegedly Peeping on Woman in Panera Bathroom
The CEO of a Silicon Valley start-up was caught peeping underneath a bathroom stall at a local Panera Bread location Monday morning, according to authorities. Eduardo Moreno is charged with robbery and peeping after he was allegedly spotted poking his head underneath the stall door. The SeaDrone executive then “grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground” after she snapped a picture of his face, according to a Mountain View police report. He then fled the scene, but was caught and tackled by bystanders upon his return. Moreno was ultimately identified by the victim after he was seen removing...
Exclusive-FTX's former top lawyer aided U.S. authorities in Bankman-Fried case
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
Reward climbs to $500K for information on suspect who placed pipe bombs day before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Law enforcement is raising the reward to $500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of placing two pipe bombs outside Democratic and Republican national headquarters a day before Jan. 6. The announcement comes two days before Friday's second anniversary of the attack...
Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals
A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
SEC files charges against CFO who embezzled money to invest in crypto
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed fraud charges against a CFO who embezzled funds to invest in crypto, according to a Jan. 3 press release. The accused — Cooper J. Morgenthau — served as CFO of African Gold Acquisition Corp., which acted as a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company that arranged mergers and acquisitions between other companies.
FTX's ex-top lawyer is reportedly cooperating with investigators, revealing details about what Sam Bankman-Fried did with customer funds
FTX's ex-top lawyer has cooperated with US agencies investigating the crypto exchange, per Reuters. Daniel Friedberg spoke about how Sam Bankman-Fried used customer funds to finance the FTX empire. FTX's ex-CEO is facing fraud charges, and billions of dollars of customer funds are missing. FTX's former top lawyer has cooperated...
Unreported Transactions Linked to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Revealed by Onchain Investigation
According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.
U.S. defends student debt relief plan in Supreme Court brief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a brief with the Supreme Court late on Wednesday defending President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, arguing that two cases lacked standing to challenge the debt relief. Biden in August said the U.S. government would forgive...
