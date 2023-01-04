ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Goulding Finally Addressed Allegations Of Cheating On Ed Sheeran, And Her Response Is Too Good

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKaCi_0k2DiAqL00

SO...back in 2015, there was drama between Ed Sheeran , Ellie Goulding , and Niall Horan . Let me explain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN9g2_0k2DiAqL00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty, Kevin Mazur / Getty

At the 2013 VMAs, everyone assumed Ed and Ellie were dating after they were spotted on the VMA audience cam holding hands:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gKEn_0k2DiAqL00
MTV

Ellie denied they were dating. HOWEVER , during a radio interview , Ed said, "I mean, normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob2oV_0k2DiAqL00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

A year later, in 2014, Ed released "Don't" and it was about being cheated on by a lover with a friend. According to the song lyrics, the lover was someone "well known" and someone who makes money the same way as him, who was also on tour, and who stayed in the same hotel as him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSHhN_0k2DiAqL00
lyricfind.com

Fans thought Ed was singing about Ellie cheating on him with former One Direction member Niall Horan. Then, an English publication at the time published an article confirming (without proof) that it was about that. "I never let it slip [who the song was about]," Ed told Entertainment Weekly. "What happened was one of the newspapers in England just printed that it was confirmed when it never was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDmQp_0k2DiAqL00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Flash forward to this week — yup, January 2023. Ellie — who's, like, a TikTok queen — posted this video of her jamming out to Harry Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pnnkn_0k2DiAqL00
@elliegoulding / Via tiktok.com

One person randomly commented, "Can't believe you cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay fr."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRkg3_0k2DiAqL00
@elliegoulding / Via tiktok.com

Well, Ellie must've seen that comment, because she answered it with this hilarious response:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxWzo_0k2DiAqL00
@elliegoulding / Via tiktok.com

I'm so deaddddd.

CW

What do y'all make of Ellie's response? Let me know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

