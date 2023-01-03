Read full article on original website
Former SWX Montana reporter Alex Eschelman named Big Sky Director of Broadcast & Digital Media
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today. “Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
Billings West hands Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season
BILLINGS- It's been nearly a month since the last time the Billings West girls played a game. December 10th, the opening weekend of the season was the last time they stepped on the court at the Golden Dome. On Thursday night, Billings West pulled away in the second half to hand Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season, 65-43.
