We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.

