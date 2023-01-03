ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

After Netflix cancels 1899, subscribers ask 'what is the point?'

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRV55_0k2Df1NM00

The purge of shows from streaming services that started in 2022 is continuing in the early days of 2023, as the  multilingual mystery science-fiction drama 1899 was cancelled by Netflix two days into the New Year. This drew ire from fans who are now wondering what the point of subscribing to Netflix is when the streamer isn't committed to finishing the stories it starts.

1899 follows the story of a group of travelers on a steamship heading from London to New York. The passengers are immigrants from a variety of backgrounds, but they're drawn together when they encounter a second ship drifting alone at sea. With an international cast and a plot filled with lots of intrigue, you'd think 1899 would be a show worth investing in, but Netflix clearly had other plans.

The show premiered on November 17, 2022, and creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar envisioned a three-season arc to tell 1899's complex story. The first season of 1899 ending featured a massive cliffhanger to lead into the second season. News of the show's cancellation means that fans won't have a chance to learn what happened after that cliffhanger, and they're not happy.

Fans across social media have been speaking out against the decision, noting that it doesn't make sense to start a story and cancel it without giving fans a chance to learn what happened. One social media user even hinted ominously at a "library of unfinished stories with no ending" and it really makes you think about all of the shows that have been cancelled after one or two seasons without a chance to bring the story to a fitting conclusion.

See more
See more See more
See more See more
See more See more

In terms of viewing numbers, 1899 had a five-week run in the Netflix Top 10.

Not surprisingly, fans are already calling for 1899 to be renewed or picked up by another platform. There's even a petition to save the show. The irony, of course, is that Netflix was once upon a time the place that cancelled shows received a second chance. That was the case with Lucifer and Manifest , two beloved series cancelled by Fox and NBC, respectively, that found new life on the streamer. Now the table has turned as fans hope 1899 can see a new life on a different platform.

See more See more See more See more

Netflix has developed an unfortunate (but deserved) reputation for cancelling shows without giving them proper conclusions. Recent examples include Warrior Nun and The Midnight Club . The Midnight Club's creator Mike Flanagan took the unprecedented step of explaining all of the show’s mysteries to fans after the series was not renewed, providing insight into where the show would have gone if given the time and space to tell it.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
GAMINGbible

Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs

Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
netflixjunkie.com

“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
toofab.com

Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022

Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
INDIANA STATE
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
wegotthiscovered.com

Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Idaho8.com

30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays

30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
INDIANA STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Android Authority

The best streaming shows we can't wait to watch in 2023

From video game adaptations to new MCU and Star Wars shows, 2023 looks like it will be a great year for binge-watching. 2022 was a year that brought us new streaming shows like Dahmer, Star Wars: Andor, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It also brought several great returning shows like The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bridgerton, and especially the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we may have to wait a while for that show’s fifth and final season, there are a ton of other major new streaming shows we are looking forward to in 2023.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy