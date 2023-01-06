Harry: The Interview — how to watch, documentary length, trailer and all we know

ITV has aired Harry: The Interview — an exclusive interview with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, which sees him talk in-depth about his personal relationships and reveal never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana.

The 90-minute documentary follows the success of the Netflix show, Harry and Meghan , and aired just days before his bombshell book, Spare , was released.

Just a few weeks ago the world was given an insight into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they released their much-talked-about Netflix documentary. But now Harry has sat down with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby for an in-depth chat about his past and present, while also taking a look at his hopes for the future.

Speaking of this latest documentary with Prince Harry, Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, said: “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a program that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch."

Prince Harry chats to Tom Bradby for ITV. (Image credit: ITV)

When does Harry: The Interview air on ITV?

Harry: The Interview is a 90-minute program and aired on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, January 8. You can now catch up on the interview on ITVX.

There is no news yet about when this documentary will air in the US, however, Harry has also recorded a special one-on-one interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview also aired on Sunday, January 8, at 7:30 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on CBS.

Prince Harry and Meghan have recently released a documentary on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix )

What does Prince Harry talk about in Harry: The Interview?

Filmed in California, where Harry and Meghan now live, Harry: The Interview , sees the Prince share his own personal story with Tom Bradby, who he has known for more than 20 years.

Before the documentary aired, ITV revealed that Harry would go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family, sharing his innermost throughs on the events that have unfolded in recent years.

Now that the program has aired, we know that Prince Harry also talks about the mental health struggles he has dealt with since his mother's death, his relationship with his father, HRH King Charles, throughout his childhood and teenage years and the fact that he and Prince William didn't want their father to marry Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.

The trailers for the interview also show Prince Harry talking about a fight that broke out between him and his brother, Prince William and his hopes for a reconciliation with his family. Prince Harry also opens up about taking drugs as a teenager and whether or not he will be attending the coronation of his father, HRH King Charles.

Speaking of Prince Harry's interview, Ian Rumsey, ITN Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, said: "Harry's version of events contains many elements we've never heard before, as viewers will see. It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him."

Is there a trailer for Harry: The Interview?

Yes! In fact, there are three. The most recent clip was released on Friday, Jan 6 and sees Prince Harry talking about an argument he had with his brother, Prince William — something he has gone into more detail about in his new autobiography, Spare.

In the latest clip, The Duke of Sussex says: "What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him. He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

The clip also features Tom Bradby referring to Prince Harry’s revelations in his book about drugs he has taken. Tom says: "There’s a fair amount of drugs. Marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine. That’s going to surprise people.” To which Prince Harry replies: “But, important to acknowledge.”

The Duke of Sussex then goes on to talk about how he would like to reconnect with his family: “I want reconciliation. But, first, there needs to be some accountability. The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right? But, there are two sides to every story."

You can watch the new clip below...

The main trailer, which was released a few days ago, sees ITV's Tom Bradby questioning Prince Harry about his decision to discuss his relationships with family members in his autobiography, with Prince Harry replying: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

Tom then asks Harry what his brother, Prince William would make of his choice to speak out, asking: “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?” to which Prince Harry simply replies: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

Also in the clip, Tom asks Prince Harry about whether he will be attending the coronation of his father, HRH King Charles, set for later this year, to which Prince Harry says: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

You can watch the full trailer below...

ITV originally released a preview clip that gave a brief insight into the sort of things The Duke of Sussex will be talking about.

In the clip, Prince Harry speaks of his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, saying he wants to "get his father back" and to "have his brother back".

Following in the same theme as the Netflix documentary, Harry also tells Tom Bradby that it "didn't have to be this way", and that he wants "a family, not an institution".

You can watch the original clip below: