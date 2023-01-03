The Consultant: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Christoph Waltz TV show

Christoph Waltz is arguably at his best when he gets to play a fiendish, off-putting character. Well, that certainly appears to be the case with the new Prime Video original series The Consultant , which sees the Oscar-winner starring as the "boss from hell."

The Consultant comes from the 2015 novel by Bentley Little, adapted for TV by Tony Basgallop, who is best known for creating the Apple TV Plus series Servant (M. Night Shyamalan is the executive producer of the show if you were wondering).

One of Prime Video's new 2023 TV series, here’s everything you need to know about The Consultant .

Prime Video has set a February 24 premiere for The Consultant everywhere the streaming service is available. All eight episodes of The Consultant are going to be released on February 24, so viewers can binge the series at their will.

The Consultant plot

In Amazon Studio's official announcement for The Consultant , they describe the show as "a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee." Here is the official synopsis for the show:

"When a new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives."

The Consultant trailer

The official teaser for The Consultant highlights a grade-A creepy Christoph Waltz (why is he smelling everyone?) and plenty of juicy snippets of just how strange things could get with this new show. Watch the teaser trailer directly below.

The Consultant cast

Christoph Waltz is the star of The Consultant , playing Regus Patoff. While Waltz is best known to most audiences for his movies like Inglourious Basterds , Django Unchained and playing Blofeld in Daniel Craig's last two Bond movies , this is not his first go around on TV. He previously starred in the show Most Dangerous Game , which started out as a Quibi original (remember that?), which can now be watched on The Roku Channel .

The rest of the main The Consultant cast includes Nat Wolff ( The Stand , The Fault in Our Stars ) as Craig, Brittany O'Grady ( The White Lotus season 1, Black Christmas ) as Elaine and Aimee Carrero ( The Menu , Spirited ) as Patti.

Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff in The Consultant (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Prime Video)

How to watch The Consultant

Once The Consultant premieres, you're going to need to have access to Prime Video if you want to watch the series. The good news is that Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime account, so if you already have that you're good to go. If you don't, in addition to Prime Video you get deals on shopping and delivery fees.