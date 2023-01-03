ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

The Consultant: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Christoph Waltz TV show

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZzNJ_0k2Dex5600

Christoph Waltz is arguably at his best when he gets to play a fiendish, off-putting character. Well, that certainly appears to be the case with the new Prime Video original series The Consultant , which sees the Oscar-winner starring as the "boss from hell."

The Consultant comes from the 2015 novel by Bentley Little, adapted for TV by Tony Basgallop, who is best known for creating the Apple TV Plus series Servant (M. Night Shyamalan is the executive producer of the show if you were wondering).

One of Prime Video's new 2023 TV series, here’s everything you need to know about The Consultant .

The Consultant release date

Prime Video has set a February 24 premiere for The Consultant everywhere the streaming service is available. All eight episodes of The Consultant are going to be released on February 24, so viewers can binge the series at their will.

The Consultant plot

In Amazon Studio's official announcement for The Consultant , they describe the show as "a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee." Here is the official synopsis for the show:

"When a new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives."

The Consultant trailer

The official teaser for The Consultant highlights a grade-A creepy Christoph Waltz (why is he smelling everyone?) and plenty of juicy snippets of just how strange things could get with this new show. Watch the teaser trailer directly below.

The Consultant cast

Christoph Waltz is the star of The Consultant , playing Regus Patoff. While Waltz is best known to most audiences for his movies like Inglourious Basterds , Django Unchained and playing Blofeld in Daniel Craig's last two Bond movies , this is not his first go around on TV. He previously starred in the show Most Dangerous Game , which started out as a Quibi original (remember that?), which can now be watched on The Roku Channel .

The rest of the main The Consultant cast includes Nat Wolff ( The Stand , The Fault in Our Stars ) as Craig, Brittany O'Grady ( The White Lotus season 1, Black Christmas ) as Elaine and Aimee Carrero ( The Menu , Spirited ) as Patti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqYOJ_0k2Dex5600

Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff in The Consultant (Image credit: Michael Desmond/Prime Video)

How to watch The Consultant

Once The Consultant premieres, you're going to need to have access to Prime Video if you want to watch the series. The good news is that Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime account, so if you already have that you're good to go. If you don't, in addition to Prime Video you get deals on shopping and delivery fees.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season

After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
HAWAII STATE
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)

Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
TVLine

Christoph Waltz Is a Sinister Consultant in Teaser for Prime Video Thriller

Christoph Waltz’s titular Regus Patoff is described as both a “monster” and a “sociopath” in the first teaser for The Consultant, Prime Video‘s upcoming workplace thriller. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name and releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 24, The Consultant is described as “a twisted, comedic-thriller series” that explores “the sinister relationship between boss and employee.” The premise: When consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve the business at an app-based gaming company, employees experience new demands and challenges that “put everything into question… including their lives.” In addition to two-time Academy Award winner Waltz, the...
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
ComicBook

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
ComicBook

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video

Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
theplaylist.net

‘Lioness’: Nicole Kidman Not Just An Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama Anymore As She Joins The Show’s Cast

Out of all of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV shows, “Lioness,” his upcoming CIA drama for Paramount+, might be the most intriguing. And why’s that? Well, for one, it’s not associated with “Yellowstone,” like “1883,” “1923,” or the forthcoming “6666.” And the show’s plot, about a marine recruited by the CIA to infiltrate a terrorist group, returns Sheridan to a world similar to his breakout movie “Sicario” from 2015. And with Zoe Saldaña leading the cast, what’s not to love about this project?
Kotaku

Six Things We Just Learned About HBO’s The Last Of Us TV Show

The Last of Us TV adaptation is expected to arrive in just over a week on HBO. While the show is expected to remain faithful to the source material, there’s always room for a few surprises. A new piece in The Hollywood Reporter explores the long, winding road leading up to the show’s premiere on January 15, revealing some new trivia about the production and the show itself.
TechRadar

The best HBO Max family movies: the best films for all ages

Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Chicago

For first time, a three-hour NCIS crossover event on January 9

For the first time, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES unite in a special three-hour crossover event for the hit CBS Original series on Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount +. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCIS crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They...
WASHINGTON STATE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy