Read full article on original website
Related
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
Here’s who’s running for Kentucky governor in 2023
12 Republicans are running for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. He's drawn two primary challengers as well.
School choice: State Supreme Court ruling keeps Kentucky education outside the mainstream
In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
Comments / 0