ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Courier Journal

School choice: State Supreme Court ruling keeps Kentucky education outside the mainstream

In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy