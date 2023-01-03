Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the council horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.

Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.

Buscaino will serve as managing partner for the firm's Los Angeles office, but his ability to impact city politics in the immediate future will be limited. Under the "revolving door ban" in the city's ethics code, former council members are prohibited from lobbying any Los Angeles city agency for a year after leaving municipal city service.

In a statement issued by the firm, Buscaino said with his public service concluded, he "couldn't be happier to join Ballard Partners and lead its Los Angeles office."

"The firm's professionals are exceptional and its reach from Tel Aviv to Washington to Miami and places between is unparalleled," Buscaino said.

Buscaino represented the 15th District from 2012 to 2022, after a 15- year career as an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Brian Ballard, president and founder of Ballard Partners, said Buscaino has had a "distinguished career" on the council.

"His expertise on issues across Los Angeles, his relationships throughout the Southern California region and his role as national municipal leader will be invaluable to our firm's clients," Ballard said.