New York State

Yankees hire former Giants GM Brian Sabean as executive advisor

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) -- The New York Yankees have hired Brian Sabean as executive advisor to senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The move brings Sabean's career in Major League Baseball full circle. He started as a scout with the organization in 1985 and was the director of scouting from 1986-90 before another promotion moved him to vice president of player development and scouting from 1990-92.

Sabean then took a job with the Giants , where he would spend the next 30 years. He was assistant to the general manager and vice president of scouting player personnel and then senior vice president of player personnel before taking over as general manager in 1996. With Sabean as the Giants' general manager, the club would make the playoffs eight times in 18 seasons, winning four NL pennants and the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Since stepping away from overseeing baseball operations, Sabean has served in an advisory role with the Giants. According to the Yankees' press release, Sabean was "working on strategic initiatives as a senior advisor and evaluator" with the Giants.

In a statement, the Giants thanked Sabean "for his enormous contributions to our organization and wish him the best of luck on his new position with the New York Yankees."

"Brian has been a pillar of our game and a cornerstone of this franchise for 30 years and we are extremely appreciative of his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind," the statement said. "We truly believe he's a Hall of Fame worthy executive in every sense of the word and wish him, his wife Amanda, and his entire family nothing but the best in the future. He will always be a Forever Giant."

It appears his duties with the Yankees will be in a similar capacity, helping Cashman try to get the Bronx Bombers back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

San Francisco, CA
