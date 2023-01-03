ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless apologizes for sending ‘misunderstood’ Damar Hamlin tweet

By Jim Sheridan
 5 days ago
VETERAN broadcaster Skip Bayless has apologized for a tweet sent out in the wake of Damar Hamlin's heartbreaking collapse.

The Undisputed host, 71, was forced to clarify his initial remarks after appearing to question if the game should be postponed following the incident.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Bills vs Bengals Credit: Getty
Skip Bayless has been called out by some on social media for his tweet in the aftermath Credit: Getty

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football against the Bengals, leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken.

He has since been rushed to hospital, with the Bills confirming he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The game was called off with players from both sides reportedly refusing to play on.

Following the incident, while it was still unclear if the game would continue, Bayless wrote on Twitter: "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how?

"This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

His tweet has since been viewed almost 100m times and provoked a strong reaction.

Former NBA player Isiah Thomas wrote: "I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad."

While Jaguars punter Logan Cooke replied: "This is the most inconsiderate thing you could have said. We are human beings not just numbers. You’ve obviously never stepped foot in a locker room or been apart of a family like this. We are a band of brothers! Get over yourself man… Praying hard for Damar and his family!"

And former Jets star Darrelle Revis added: "All u care about is football when damar hamlin’s life is at risk. coming from u i expected more. this tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro."

Bayless was defended by many fans though who pointed to the final line of his tweet in which he said the game was now "irrelevant".

One replied to Revis: "Yeah I think you read that wrong [Darrelle]. He clearly states the game seems irrelevant now."

Bayless himself took to Twitter again an hour later to clarify his position.

He wrote: "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet.

"I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant.

"I prayed for him & will continue to."

The Bills have since released a statement clarifying that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game.

His condition in hospital is described as "sedated but critical".

They wrote: "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

