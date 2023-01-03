Ken Block death latest: Tributes pour in as iconic rally driver dies aged 55 in shocking accident

TRIBUTES are pouring in following the tragic death of legendary rally driver Ken Block, 55.

The iconic racer, who rose to fame in 2005 when he made his racing debut, died in a snowmobile accident while on his ranch in Utah.

Former Top Gear presenter James May led the tributes to the beloved racer, tweeting: “RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out."

Block made two appearances on Top Gear, performing a number of daring stunts, including the legendary airfield drifting scene.

His team, Hoonigan Racing Division, said in a statement: "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband."

Olympic champion honours Ken Block in touching tribute

Former Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who is also a motorsport driver, took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself with Block.

He wrote: “Shocked and devastated to hear the news this morning.

“Can’t believe it. Sending love to his family. RIP Ken Block.”

Top Gear chief remembers Ken Block

Alex Renton, executive producer of Top Gear, looked back on Ken’s stunning life and career.

He said: “Ken was a trailblazer in the automotive industry. When he released Gymkhana 1 in 2008 he had the entire Top Gear office wide-eyed in amazement.

“We had the pleasure to work with Ken on several occasions over the years and his contributions were always so memorable and exciting for our audience.

“We were honoured to have had the chance to work with him and learn from him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues right now.”

Top Gear US host pays tribute to Ken Block

Tanner Foust, who hosted the US version of Top Gear, paid tribute to the late drift king.

He said: “What an incredible person to learn from, battle with and to admire over the last two decades.

“Ken’s influence on the automotive world cannot be quantified.

““In addition to pioneering a road map for the rest of us to follow in the marketing of motorsport – Ken Block was, above all else, a devoted family man.

“My heart and prayers go out to Lucy and the kids.”

Richard Hammond has said Ken's family have lost a 'passionate dynamo'

Speaking to The Sun Online Richard said: "His family have lost such a passionate dynamo - their loss is being felt to an extent by millions of people.

"I hope they can take some comfort in seeing globally how many people were devastated when they saw the news."

He added: "I wish I had spent more time with him, but like everyone else I am more than anything a fan of Ken."

Ken Block was also a skateboarding icon

Before his racing days, Ken Block was known for his skateboarding career.

In 1994, He co-founded the skating fashion brand DC Shoes with his business partner Damon Way.

Ken also took part in other action sports, including snowboarding.

More racers pay tribute to Ken Block (2/2)

Tributes continue to pour in from racers across the globe.

Oliver Solberg said: “My hero, my friend. You were a true inspiration and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities and help you gave me. All my thoughts are with the family.”

While, Petter Solberg noted: “A top driver, a great friend, a family man, and an inspiration to millions all over the world. Today is a very sad day and all our thoughts are with Ken’s amazing family.”

And Sébastien Ogier wrote: “Such sad news. Ken was a visionary, so passionate and inspiring. He knew like no other how to combine motorsport and a big show. He lived his life to the fullest and I’ll never forget his smile and laugh. Sending my thoughts and support to his family and friends.”

Gus Greensmith said: “The impact this man has left on the motorsport world will resonate for generations to come. A visionary & a pioneer of all things Hooning, there really was only one Ken Block. My deepest sympathies to the Block family.”

More racers pay tribute to Ken Block (1/2)

Thierry Neuville said: “Shocked and saddened to hear the passing of a true icon of our sport.

“A passionate racer and real pioneer that inspired so many of us. Rest in peace buddy.

“All my sympathies are with the family and friends.”

And Hayden Paddon noted: “Can’t believe the news today of Ken Block’s passing. Way too soon for someone who has done so much for our sport.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with you on some events and I can not imagine how hard this will be for family and friends.

“Passing on our best wishes to everyone! RIP but will never be forgotten!”

Dani Sordo added: “A tough day for motorsports and sports. My deepest condolences to the Block family and friends. Rest in peace Ken, and thank you for the great show you always gave us!”

How did Ken Block get rich?

Ken Block’s wealth came mainly from his rallying career and the two companies he co-owned, DC Shoes, and motor apparel brand Hoonigan Industries.

Ken and business partner Damon Way sold DC Shoes for $87million.

They made $1.5million in their first year after setting up the company with a $10,000 loan from Block’s parents.

After its sale, Ken remained at DC Shoes as Brand Vision Leader.

Ken was “Head Hoonigan in Charge” of Hoonigan Industries up until his death.

The company made clothing and other apparel for petrolheads and also operated Block’s racing team in partnership with Ford until 2021.

The driver also raced in every rally season from his 2005 debut until 2015, winning 15 Rally America races and six Global RallyCross races in his decade-long career.

Spin-off Hoonigan Media Machine created video content for fans including the popular Gymkhana Files, which reportedly brought in more sponsors for his racing career.

Tributes flood in

Fans across the globe have taken to social media to share their condolences following the heart breaking news.

One said: "Honestly was broken to wake up and read about the passing of #KenBlock, been an avid fan for years, have had the pleasure of watching so many videos with my son... Rest in peace you amazing soul."

A second added: "A great Master left us today."

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness pays tribute

As more tributes roll in for Ken Block, current Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness honoured the late racer.

He shared a video of Block driving through an industrial landscape.

He said: “I’ve lost many hours watching the great Ken Block’s videos over the years. Legend. Hoonigan. RIP.”

'He took it by the scruff of the neck'

Richard Hammond told The Sun Online: "Ken came late to driving and by God he took it by the scruff of the neck and took it to a whole new level.

"He was a showman extraordinaire as well and he just loved it.

"But there was also the loyalty he inspired by the people around him, he really wanted them to be the best they could be.

"In that sense he was an inspiration, he was using his crazy driving and using it to show what you could do - its a real loss."

He added: "He lived at the point where the real joy lies in cars, speaking as a car guy.

"You didn't have to be a car nerd like me to watch what he did - your jaw just hits the floor.

"What he did was incredible and he revelled in it. He was so good, and that joy is now gone. It's something we no longer get to share."

More information on Ken Block’s horror accident revealed by police

In a statement, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said: “On January 2, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area.

“Search and Rescue, along with law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded.

“The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

“Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

“The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected.

“We thank all of our first responders for their continued service.”

Richard Hammond pays tribute

Speaking to The Sun Online, Richard Hammond said: "Of course we all got on with him, how could you not?

"His family have lost such a passionate dynamo - their loss is being felt to an extent by millions of people.

"I hope they can take some comfort in seeing globally how many people were devastated when they saw the news."

He added: "I wish I had spent more time with him, but like everyone else I am more than anything a fan of Ken."

Drivers pay tribute to Ken Block

Following the news of his death, drivers have taken to Twitter to honour the late star.

One person to pay tribute was Takamoto Katsuta, a driver for Red Bull.

He wrote: “I can’t believe today’s news…. Big respect what you have done for the Motorsports around world…. Rest In Peace Ken.”

Grand Turismo pays tribute to Ken Block

Grand Turismo, Sony’s legendary racing video game franchise, has paid tribute to the late Ken Block.

Taking to Twitter, the official account shared a snap of Block in one of his iconic Hoonigan vehicals.

The tweet read: “RIP Ken Block. A legend lost too soon.”

Rallycross Championship honours Ken Block

The FIA World Rallycross Championship has taken to Twitter this morning to pay tribute to the late Ken Block.

The Tweet read: “The World RX family is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block.

“His loss leaves a huge hole in our sport, but his legacy as a visionary and inspiration to millions around the world will live long.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Lucy and children. RIP Ken.”

James May pays tribute to Ken Block

Former Top Gear host James May led the tributes to racing icon Ken Block this morning.

Taking to Twitter, May shared a video of one of Block’s most daring stunts performed on Top Gear.

May said: “RIP Ken Block, with thanks for some hilarious days out. Here’s the airfield drifting piece from years back.”

Ken was one of the most famous rally car drivers

Block became one of the most famous rally car drivers in the world after he started competing in 2005.

He landed Rookie of the Year in his first season in the Rally America Championship.

He then went on to clinch a host of overall wins and podium appearances.

Block also competed in motocross, skateboarding, and other action sports.

Hoonigan racing team tribute

The Hoonigan racing team confirmed Block’s death, saying: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Ken Block died in a horror snowmobile accident while in Utah, aged 55.

Lewis Hamilton 'devastated'

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to post a touching tribute to his "dear friend".

It read: "I've been mostly off social media to focus on my health and well-being.

"Today I received news of the loss of a dear friend.

"I am devastated to hear of Ken Block's passing. He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest.

"I remember our first time working together and how positive he was. So much talent behind the wheel.

"Years ago, we had an amazing time heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada.

"We held so much respect for one another.

"He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family. Gone too soon.

"Rest in peace, Ken."

Alex Gelsomino pays tribute

Ken Block's co-driver Alex Gelsomino has taken to Twitter to pay tribute.

Speaking on Ken's latest YouTube video, Alex discussed the challenges he faced when racing alongside him.

Alex Said: "The biggest challenge that I realised when I first started working with Ken is he's an extremely busy individual."

Ken's recent car announcement

One of the last cars Ken announced as part of his Hoonigan racing garage was this Porsche 911 racer.

Called the 'Hoonipigasus' it's a 1,400hp homage to Porsche 1971m 'Pink Pig' race car and was designed to take on the infamous Pikes Peak hill climb event.

Where was Ken Block born?

Ken Block was born in California, USA.

He died on Monday aged 55, having been born on November 21 1967.

He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

Tommy Lee pays tribute

Tommy Lee posted a picture alongside Ken with the caption: "Ken.. you gave us all the greatest ride if our lives … may the universe give you the greatest ride in return! F*** you’re gonna be missed brother! RIP"

Who did Ken Block race for?

The much-loved driver has raced with a few different teams over the course of his celebrated career.

He debuted in 2005 with Vermont SportsCar and raced under a sponsorship deal with Subaru.

However, he signed with the Ford-sponsored Monster World Rally Team in 2010.

That team later became Hoonigan Racing Division, in partnership with Block’s own Hoonigan Industries.