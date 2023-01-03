ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Food Network

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Kit Service All-in-One

Hungryroot is an online grocery delivery service designed to help its customers eat healthier based on their specific needs and food preferences. The service believes in letting customers make their own choices rather than telling them what a healthy diet should look like. Shoppers can choose groceries based on a weekly meal plan or a la carte with points. Whether you prefer cooking on weeknights or simply assembling meals with less than five products, Hungryroot may be a grocery delivery service that can work for you.
The Kitchn

3 Surprising Ways to Save Money on Groceries in 2023

By now I’d expect to be a bit more used to higher grocery prices, but I still cringe every time I check out and look at my total bill. Unfortunately, grocery prices keep climbing with little relief in sight. In fact, a recent report from the USDA says prices on all foods are predicted to increase up to 4.5 percent in 2023. All that means is it’s time to re-examine my shopping strategies and find smart ways to stretch my budget.
WRAL News

Free Tate's Cookies with new coupon at Publix

Score a free Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 oz. bag) from Publix with the new digital coupon!. Once you log in on the Publix website or app, you can find the coupon in the Publix Digital Coupons on the Publix website. To find it easily, once you click on the Digital Coupons section, enter Tate's in the Filter by Keyword search box.
denver7.com

Starbucks will require more stars for free items in February

It will soon cost you more to earn free items through Starbucks rewards program. The coffee chain is increasing the amount of stars — their version of points — you’ll need to earn things such as free coffee or bakery items. Starbucks has announced that beginning Feb....
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy