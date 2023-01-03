ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Ruffalo asks fans to pray for Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner after 'weather-related accident'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com and Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Mark Ruffalo asked fans to keep Jeremy Renner in their prayers after he went through a ' weather-related accident .'

The Spotlight actor, 55, took to Instagram with a message about his longtime Marvel co-star.

'Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,' he wrote. 'Please send healing goodness his way.'

Ruffalo and Renner first appeared in a movie together back in 2012 during the original Avengers film.

They've since appeared in several other superhero films including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

Renner, 51, was in critical but stable condition in the hospital after becoming injured while plowing snow outside his Lake Tahoe home on Tuesday morning.

The Hawkeye actor, who was alone at the time, was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after police were called to his rural mansion.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear but police described it as a 'weather-related' incident involving a snow plow. A winter storm in the area left 35,000 people without power amid heavy snow fall and winds.

Inside Jeremy Renner's remote Lake Tahoe ranch

'We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today.

'His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,' a spokesman said in a statement.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kristin Vietti added: 'Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

Renner tweeted about the huge amount of snow at his US ranch in December, writing: 'Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.'

His home is in a secluded mountainous area and he has shared numerous social media posts showing snow encasing his cars and even reaching his first floor windows.

Fans have said they are praying for the two-time Academy Award nominee, best known for playing Avenger Hawkeye in the Marvel universe, Aaron Cross in The Bourne Legacy and William Brandt in the Mission Impossible movies.

The actor has owned a home in above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe in Washoe County for several years.

It came as dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions.

The Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

