This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Pharmacy opens in Northlake
Northlake’s first pharmacy opened last month in the fast-growing Northlake Commons development. Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, giving residents in Harvest, Pecan Square and the growing area of Northlake a much closer pharmacy to fill prescriptions and shop for over-the-counter medications, other medical supplies, toiletries, greeting cards, supplements and more.
Pizza Hut opens in Northlake
A new pizza chain recently opened its doors in Northlake, joining lots of new businesses in the towns fastest-growing commercial development. Pizza Hut opened last month at 1248 FM 407, Suite 400, joining Papa Johns Pizza and a bunch of other new shops in Northlake Commons to serve the growing populations of Harvest, Pecan Square and other subdivisions in and around Northlake.
Flower Mound installing data analytics cameras along Morriss
The town of Flower Mound is currently installing new data analytics cameras along the Morriss Road corridor as part of the town’s adaptive traffic signal implementation. The town said in a news release Friday that its Signal Division team is currently placing the new cameras at all traffic signals along Morriss, and the software is being implemented. After the system has been initialized, it could take a full month for the system to collect enough data to begin learning the traffic patterns along the network of intersections. Once the system has sufficient data to learn the traffic patterns and is placed into full operation, which will likely take several months, town staff will be able to start making a difference in the corridor and residents will begin seeing the real benefits.
Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Emelita’s Closet
I’m excited to announce that this month we are opening a community closet in Flower Mound where we will collect donated senior care items, and provide them to seniors who are in need. Each week my team and I receive calls from families who have shower chairs, walkers etc....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Lantana lawn fire caused by firecracker, put out by neighbors
A Lantana woman is thankful for her neighbors’ quick thinking when they put out a fire on her lawn on New Year’s Day. Denise Marshall said she was on her way home from her mother’s funeral late Sunday afternoon when she got a call from her neighbor, saying that there was a grass fire at her house.
Argyle ISD surprises teacher with new ‘Wright Stuff’ award
Argyle ISD surprised one of its teachers with the first of a brand new award. Just before the winter break, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lisa Schreck was the first winner of the “Wright Stuff” award, named after Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. The award will be a monthly one and will recognize staff members who exemplify the characteristics Kindness, Integrity, Resiliency, Determination and Inclusivity, according to a district news release.
fwtx.com
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth
Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
keranews.org
Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee
Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson
A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update
The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input. The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”
Parents of Allen ISD students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the federal government investigates a civil rights complaint against Allen ISD, the families of students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations. Several met at the Allen ISD administration building on Friday to bring attention to what they believe is a district-wide problem. "Allen needs to be moved into this century," said Jacqueline McClintock-Boylan, whose children used to attend Allen ISD schools. "Allen is very behind the times when it comes to children with disabilities and special education." They hope federal investigators come down on the district and force some changes. This particular complaint centers around Nicolas,...
Some Colleyville residents urging city council to oppose proposed new housing development
Sage Group Incorporated is asking the City of Colleyville for a zoning change so that it can put up 19 homes on 14 acres in what is currently a wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
