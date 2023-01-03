ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pharmacy opens in Northlake

Northlake’s first pharmacy opened last month in the fast-growing Northlake Commons development. Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, giving residents in Harvest, Pecan Square and the growing area of Northlake a much closer pharmacy to fill prescriptions and shop for over-the-counter medications, other medical supplies, toiletries, greeting cards, supplements and more.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pizza Hut opens in Northlake

A new pizza chain recently opened its doors in Northlake, joining lots of new businesses in the towns fastest-growing commercial development. Pizza Hut opened last month at 1248 FM 407, Suite 400, joining Papa Johns Pizza and a bunch of other new shops in Northlake Commons to serve the growing populations of Harvest, Pecan Square and other subdivisions in and around Northlake.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound installing data analytics cameras along Morriss

The town of Flower Mound is currently installing new data analytics cameras along the Morriss Road corridor as part of the town’s adaptive traffic signal implementation. The town said in a news release Friday that its Signal Division team is currently placing the new cameras at all traffic signals along Morriss, and the software is being implemented. After the system has been initialized, it could take a full month for the system to collect enough data to begin learning the traffic patterns along the network of intersections. Once the system has sufficient data to learn the traffic patterns and is placed into full operation, which will likely take several months, town staff will be able to start making a difference in the corridor and residents will begin seeing the real benefits.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle ISD surprises teacher with new ‘Wright Stuff’ award

Argyle ISD surprised one of its teachers with the first of a brand new award. Just before the winter break, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lisa Schreck was the first winner of the “Wright Stuff” award, named after Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. The award will be a monthly one and will recognize staff members who exemplify the characteristics Kindness, Integrity, Resiliency, Determination and Inclusivity, according to a district news release.
ARGYLE, TX
fwtx.com

Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth

Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee

Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Centennial Boulevard construction could cause road closures in Richardson

A construction project on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson is expected to last through mid-January. (Courtesy Pexels) Drivers could see closures on Centennial Boulevard in Richardson due to rehabilitation work. Concrete rehabilitation and replacement work may close the westbound side of Centennial Boulevard between Grove Road and Annapolis Drive at all...
RICHARDSON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update

The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input. The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”
ARGYLE, TX
CBS DFW

Parents of Allen ISD students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the federal government investigates a civil rights complaint against Allen ISD, the families of students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations. Several met at the Allen ISD administration building on Friday to bring attention to what they believe is a district-wide problem. "Allen needs to be moved into this century," said Jacqueline McClintock-Boylan, whose children used to attend Allen ISD schools. "Allen is very behind the times when it comes to children with disabilities and special education." They hope federal investigators come down on the district and force some changes. This particular complaint centers around Nicolas,...
ALLEN, TX
Mix 93.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway

Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
DALLAS, TX
