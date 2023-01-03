ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole

A Wildwood man was arrested after he was caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44. Ernest Lee Bennett, 47, was found at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the upstairs laundry room at the travel center wearing a new pair of pants, shirt and hat he had taken from the lower-level retail center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The clothing was valued at $105.96.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon man arrested after being accused of poisoning neighborhood pets

A 36-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of poisoning several pets in his neighborhood. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to the 20100 block of SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon in reference to a cat that had possibly been poisoned.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle

A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages

A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for possessing firearm as felon

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Jan. 2 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after he was reported by a neighbor for discharging a handgun into a wooded area behind his Inverness home. After talking with the neighbor who reported it, deputies approached the...
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick

A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
OCKLAWAHA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy