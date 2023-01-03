Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED
HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Ready To ‘Run The Line’? The Texarkana Half Marathon Is Next Month
The countdown clock is running and so should you if you're training for a half marathon that is. Runners, it's time to sign up for the "Run The Line Half Marathon," it's coming up in February of 2023. This is year #15 year of this tremendous event, a half marathon...
Columbia County AR, Ready For A Visit From Harvest Food Bank?
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road next week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, starting at 9 AM. Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. According to...
Atlanta State Park Employees Recognized for State Program
The group, Atlanta State Park Employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program. According to a press release, “This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
swarkansasnews.com
Busy year awaits new Nashville Chamber of Commerce president
The new president of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce looks forward to a year of community service along with traditional events of the chamber. Michelle Boone, nurse practitioner, is owner of Compassion Health & Wellness Clinic in Nashville and co-owner of Impact Counseling Clinic in Dierks. The mother of four...
KTBS
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
hopeprescott.com
Water Line Break On Hazel Between 2nd and 3rd Downtown
One block of Hazel Street in Hope was closed Thursday afternoon after a waterline ruptured between 2nd and 3rd Street around 3:15pm. The block in question is between Barry’s and the Hempstead County Courthouse. City crews were on the scene well into the evening. The leaking water was draining well and didn’t appear to cause any problems to the businesses in the downtown area.
KSLA
Texarkana parents share 2-year-old’s battle with RSV; doctor explains prevention, treatment methods
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is one of the most common winter time illnesses found in children. This virus impacts breathing and hits harder for those who are younger. The parents of 2-year-old Payten say her battle with RSV was one of the scariest times of...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 2-7 News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image ...
Congratulations to These 2 Texarkana Teachers Earning National Board Certification
Congratulations to two Texarkana teachers as they have earned National Board Certification. Both teachers are from the Texarkana Independent School District. From Texas High School it is Science teacher Amy Baker and from Wake Village Elementary it is Instructional Coach, Rachel Sparks. Both women join the elite club of over 130,000 teachers across the United States who are now Board-certified.
txktoday.com
Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest
HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges
New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
