One block of Hazel Street in Hope was closed Thursday afternoon after a waterline ruptured between 2nd and 3rd Street around 3:15pm. The block in question is between Barry’s and the Hempstead County Courthouse. City crews were on the scene well into the evening. The leaking water was draining well and didn’t appear to cause any problems to the businesses in the downtown area.

HOPE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO