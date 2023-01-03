SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday. The 31-year-old Engel played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.

