Post Register
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. A person familiar with the situation said Friday...
Post Register
Padres sign Engel, Honeywell to 1-year contracts
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday. The 31-year-old Engel played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.
Post Register
49ers set to welcome back Samuel, Mitchell for finale
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers could have their full complement of playmakers for the regular season finale with receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell set to return from injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel will have no injury designation and is...
