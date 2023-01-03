ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
Vibe

Thom Bell, Philadelphia Music Legend, Dead at 79

Legendary music producer Thom Bell has died at the age of 79, according to Deadline. His lawyer, Michael Silver, confirmed his death to the outlet. Bell was best known for his work with the “Mighty Three” partners, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, to create the Sound of Philadelphia. As a songwriter, musician, producer, and arranger, Bell established a legacy as a pivotal figure in 1970s soul and impacted the genre beyond measure. More from VIBE.comRapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead At 31Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31 According to his Songwriters Hall of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
WIS-TV

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67

(AP) - Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist and bass player for the band, posted Sunday on his Instagram account that his younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White had died. He didn’t say how or where his brother died.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Jefferson Airplane

What started as a pioneering psychedelic rock band, Jefferson Airplane defined the sound of the 1960s and informed an entire counterculture in the process. Their death-marching acid rock, tinted with San Francisco fog, was the perfect vehicle for turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Later, Jefferson Starship—born from the dissolution of the original group—would keep the same headiness alive long after the curtain was called on the decade of peace and love.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Genesis

British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Frank Mastropolo

The Art of Sneaking Backstage at Fillmore East

Richard Lloyd of Television on Conniving His Way Into the Iconic Hall: Book Excerpt. Jimi Hendrix at Fillmore EastPhoto by©Frank Mastropolo. As a budding musician, Richard Lloyd, the former guitarist, singer and songwriter of the band Television, attended many Fillmore East shows without buying a ticket. In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, Lloyd recalls his ploys to get the best seat in the house: backstage at Fillmore East.
Variety

Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman to Be Honored at Grammy Producers & Engineers Wing Event

The Recording Academy’sProducers & Engineers Wing will kick off Grammy Week with an event honoring drummer, producer, and three-time Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington and classical producer and 13-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman. The event will take place Wed., Feb. 1 at the Village Studios in Los Angeles. Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. “We’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA

