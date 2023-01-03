ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils Preview: Hughes Leads Devils to LCA

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-11-3) The New Jersey Devils will bring a strong performance from No. 1 pick Jack Hughes to Little Caesars Arena as they face off against the Detroit Red Wings. Hughes has 21 goals and 21 assists in 37 games this season and is in the first year of an eight-year, $64 million extension with the Devils.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde comments on the decision to waive Jakub Vrána

Derek Lalonde, coach of the Detroit Red Wings, stated that Jakub Vrána’s absence during the current season was a factor in the team’s decision to place him on waivers on Tuesday. Although the final decision to potentially lose a top-line winger without compensation belonged to general manager Steve Yzerman, Lalonde faced questions about the move during Wednesday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings send struggling goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to AHL on conditioning assignment

The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning assignment as he looks to improve his performance during his sophomore campaign with the team. Nedeljkovic has a 2-4-2 record in nine appearances this season, with a 4.02 GAA and .880 save percentage. His last game action was on December 8, and he has not earned a win since November 6. Under the terms of a conditioning assignment, Nedeljkovic can stay with the Griffins for five games or two weeks, whichever comes first. He will still count as one of the 23 players on Detroit’s active roster during this time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin earns NHL All-Star Game nod

For the third time in his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named an NHL All-Star. Just moments ago, the Red Wings took to Twitter to announce the news, and it is well deserved. So far during the 2022-23 season, Larkin has scored 13 goals and dished out 20 assists in 35 games played. He is also a +4 in the plus/minus category for the first time since his rookie season when he finished at a +11.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to get new turf at Ford Field

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions stomped the Chicago Bears in what will be the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. Even if the Lions squeeze their way into the NFL Playoffs as a No. 7 seed, it would be impossible for them to host a home playoff game, which means we have seen the last of the Lions at Ford Field for the 2022 season. In addition, Ford Field will not be in consideration for a potential AFC Championship Game neutral site because they will be getting a new field.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions drop AMAZING Jamaal Williams Mic’d Up video

This past Sunday, Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to right the ship when they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field this season. As we know, the Lions absolutely took advantage of the opportunity by destroying the Bears by a score of 41-10. During the game, Williams TORE UP the bears to the tune of 22 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard catch just for good measure.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Shorthanded Pistons Face Tough Test Against Streaking Warriors

The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Golden State Warriors tonight, with both teams missing key players. The Pistons are without Cade Cunningham, and the Warriors have been without Stephen Curry. Despite this, the Warriors have won five games in a row and hold a tie for 8th place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Detroit is coming off a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, in which their issues with defense and shooting were exacerbated.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Pistons Forward Saddiq Bey Hits Game-Winning Three to End Warriors’ Winning Streak

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). The Detroit Pistons (11-30, 5th in Central) defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. The shot came after Warriors guard Klay Thompson tied the game with a three of his own with 2.3 seconds remaining.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

