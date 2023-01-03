Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils Preview: Hughes Leads Devils to LCA
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-11-3) The New Jersey Devils will bring a strong performance from No. 1 pick Jack Hughes to Little Caesars Arena as they face off against the Detroit Red Wings. Hughes has 21 goals and 21 assists in 37 games this season and is in the first year of an eight-year, $64 million extension with the Devils.
Derek Lalonde comments on the decision to waive Jakub Vrána
Derek Lalonde, coach of the Detroit Red Wings, stated that Jakub Vrána’s absence during the current season was a factor in the team’s decision to place him on waivers on Tuesday. Although the final decision to potentially lose a top-line winger without compensation belonged to general manager Steve Yzerman, Lalonde faced questions about the move during Wednesday’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Wings send struggling goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to AHL on conditioning assignment
The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning assignment as he looks to improve his performance during his sophomore campaign with the team. Nedeljkovic has a 2-4-2 record in nine appearances this season, with a 4.02 GAA and .880 save percentage. His last game action was on December 8, and he has not earned a win since November 6. Under the terms of a conditioning assignment, Nedeljkovic can stay with the Griffins for five games or two weeks, whichever comes first. He will still count as one of the 23 players on Detroit’s active roster during this time.
The Red Wings Look To Continue their winning ways with the return of Robby Fabbri
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the New Jersey Devils. Detroit is facing the Devils for the third and final time this season. This season the two teams have split road wins with the Red Wings taking the first matchup 5-2 in New Jersey while the Devils won the second game 6-2 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings tap Husso in the first half of back-to-back games
The Detroit Red Wings will welcome in the Florida Panthers tonight for the second time this year. In the first game of the season, Detroit lost to the Panthers 5-1 in a game that started their six-game losing streak a few weeks back. Starting Goalies Tonight: Ville Husso. Husso will...
Red Wings C Dylan Larkin earns NHL All-Star Game nod
For the third time in his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named an NHL All-Star. Just moments ago, the Red Wings took to Twitter to announce the news, and it is well deserved. So far during the 2022-23 season, Larkin has scored 13 goals and dished out 20 assists in 35 games played. He is also a +4 in the plus/minus category for the first time since his rookie season when he finished at a +11.
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
Detroit Lions to get new turf at Ford Field
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions stomped the Chicago Bears in what will be the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. Even if the Lions squeeze their way into the NFL Playoffs as a No. 7 seed, it would be impossible for them to host a home playoff game, which means we have seen the last of the Lions at Ford Field for the 2022 season. In addition, Ford Field will not be in consideration for a potential AFC Championship Game neutral site because they will be getting a new field.
Detroit Lions drop AMAZING Jamaal Williams Mic’d Up video
This past Sunday, Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to right the ship when they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field this season. As we know, the Lions absolutely took advantage of the opportunity by destroying the Bears by a score of 41-10. During the game, Williams TORE UP the bears to the tune of 22 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard catch just for good measure.
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
Shorthanded Pistons Face Tough Test Against Streaking Warriors
The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Golden State Warriors tonight, with both teams missing key players. The Pistons are without Cade Cunningham, and the Warriors have been without Stephen Curry. Despite this, the Warriors have won five games in a row and hold a tie for 8th place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Detroit is coming off a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, in which their issues with defense and shooting were exacerbated.
Pistons Forward Saddiq Bey Hits Game-Winning Three to End Warriors’ Winning Streak
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). The Detroit Pistons (11-30, 5th in Central) defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. The shot came after Warriors guard Klay Thompson tied the game with a three of his own with 2.3 seconds remaining.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0