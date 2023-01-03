The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning assignment as he looks to improve his performance during his sophomore campaign with the team. Nedeljkovic has a 2-4-2 record in nine appearances this season, with a 4.02 GAA and .880 save percentage. His last game action was on December 8, and he has not earned a win since November 6. Under the terms of a conditioning assignment, Nedeljkovic can stay with the Griffins for five games or two weeks, whichever comes first. He will still count as one of the 23 players on Detroit’s active roster during this time.

