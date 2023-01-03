Millerschin Group Acquired, Skip Simms Retires, CitySideVentures Update, Data Financial Open For Biz In Michigan. On MITech TV Jan. 9, Erin Millerschin and Rick French discuss French/West/Vaughn’s acquisition of The Millerschin Group. Skip Simms, employee No. 2 at Ann Arbor SPARK, retired on Dec. 31. He talks about his experiences co-founding SPARK and his future plans. David Weaver from CitySide Ventures and Birmingham Angels explains how his investment group works and how high net worth individuals can get involved. Kevin Dusenberry from Data Financial introduces his company to my audience and describes all the financial tools he can provide Michigan business.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO