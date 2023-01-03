Read full article on original website
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
