Warwick, NY

Kaitlynn Lancellotti becomes Vision Hudson Valley executive director

Kaitlynn Lancellotti recently became the new executive director at Vision Hudson Valley. Prior to joining VHV, Lancellotti worked for the Orange County Partnership as Director of Business Retention & Expansion, where she cultivated and managed client relationships with executives. She has experience with non-profits, marketing, and administrative fields. She serves as marketing chair on the Leadership Orange Board of Directors and has been a board member of Cornell Cooperative Extension since January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

