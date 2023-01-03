Kaitlynn Lancellotti recently became the new executive director at Vision Hudson Valley. Prior to joining VHV, Lancellotti worked for the Orange County Partnership as Director of Business Retention & Expansion, where she cultivated and managed client relationships with executives. She has experience with non-profits, marketing, and administrative fields. She serves as marketing chair on the Leadership Orange Board of Directors and has been a board member of Cornell Cooperative Extension since January 2023.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO