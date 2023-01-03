Read full article on original website
George Wilkins promoted at American Builders Supply
SANFORD, Fla. — American Builders Supply (ABS), a lumber and building materials distributor business based in Sanford, Florida, announced the promotion of George Wilkins to senior vice president of operations. He will be responsible for overseeing and leading both the millwork and lumber products divisions for the company from operations, continual improvement, and employee development perspectives.
Black Label from Tropical Forest Products
Tropical Forest Products’ new premium Black Label collection of tropical hardwoods are certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council (155777) and Legal Lumber. The brand’s lumber portfolio consists of Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba (shown), Garapa, Angelim, Pedra, Kebony, ThermoWood, and Tigerwood. According to the manufacturer, Black Label lumber is carefully and 100% legally sourced from South America. Ideal for applications including decking, cladding, deck tiles, and soffit as well as architectural millwork, Black Label wood provides dealers, homeowners and architects with a comprehensive selection of tropical hardwood solutions for creating any vision. Black Label also offers a variety of professional grade accessories for building and maintaining decks, cladding, and other wood products. tropicalforestproducts.com.
PPG announces leadership appointments
PITTSBURGH — PPG has announced several leadership appointments, effective immediately. Ram Vadlamannati, currently senior vice president, protective and marine coatings (PMC), and president, PPG EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), will transition to lead a newly created PPG operations organization, while maintaining executive oversight accountability of PPG’s EMEA region. He will report to PPG president and chief executive officer, Tim Knavish. PPG’s operations organization will encompass supply chain, operational excellence, manufacturing operations, procurement, and environment, health and safety functions. Leaders of those functions will report to Vadlamannati.
In Depth: The building envelope
With economic uncertainties on the horizon, thoughtful selling can lead to success. The scientific world was abuzz this past March when it was announced that Endurance, Ernest Shackleton’s historic ship, had been discovered at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. It was 1915 when Shackleton and his crew were forced to abandon their ice-bound Antarctic exploration vessel and set out across the ice in a last-ditch attempt at survival. And survive they did, in no small part due to their garb—woolen long underwear, a woolen pullover sweater, woolen trousers and coat or vest, a wool muffler and balaclava, wool socks, fur mitts, and either leather hobnail, cotton-gabardine, or reindeer-fur finnesko boots, all topped off by a Burberry’s cotton gabardine coat.
NAHB announces finalists for Best of IBS Awards
WASHINGTON — The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has announced the finalists for its 10th annual Best of IBS Awards for the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. Over 400 submissions in nine categories were judged by 26 industry and media representatives. Finalists were evaluated on criteria such as innovation, functionality and design. Winners in each category, including overall Best in Show, will be named at the conclusion of the show on Thursday, Feb. 2.
