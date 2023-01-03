With economic uncertainties on the horizon, thoughtful selling can lead to success. The scientific world was abuzz this past March when it was announced that Endurance, Ernest Shackleton’s historic ship, had been discovered at the bottom of the Weddell Sea. It was 1915 when Shackleton and his crew were forced to abandon their ice-bound Antarctic exploration vessel and set out across the ice in a last-ditch attempt at survival. And survive they did, in no small part due to their garb—woolen long underwear, a woolen pullover sweater, woolen trousers and coat or vest, a wool muffler and balaclava, wool socks, fur mitts, and either leather hobnail, cotton-gabardine, or reindeer-fur finnesko boots, all topped off by a Burberry’s cotton gabardine coat.

