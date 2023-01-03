Mom Can’t Sleep Without Baby Monitor in Front of Her Face

Poor sleepy mama.

When you have a new baby, it can be so hard to be separated from them, even for a few minutes. You might desperately need a break or a nap, but the anxiety you feel when your baby isn't in your arms is so real. After all, that baby was inside your body for nine months. It's going to be a little weird being apart from your baby at first.

That's why it's so understandable that the mom in this video from @thegerberfam is having a hard time with her baby being recently moved to his crib. The adjustment has been a little tough on her, so much so that the only way she can sleep is with the baby monitor directly in front of her face.

Aww, poor mom. It might seem silly, but when you've been a new mom and remember how scary it can be when that baby isn't in your arms. Especially when you're worried about your baby sleeping safely through the night. And you'd already been used to sleeping with the baby right there .

Commenters completely understood how this mom was feeling, with plenty of people admitting they still hadn't been able to make the transition to sleeping separately yet. As long as both mom and baby are sleeping well through the night, the consensus among people seemed to be, then everything is cool. But the anxiety moms feel during these transitional times is so real.

Here's hoping this mom can get a good night's sleep soon!

