Territory Kitchen
If decorative banners saying “Deutschland” and “Italia” and framed newspapers from each country didn't make it clear, this small Lincoln Square restaurant focuses on Italian and German food. Dishes like a rigatoni bolognese, schnitzel with tomato sauce, or currywurst won’t blow your mind, but the portions are large and the dishes are comforting. There are some unexpected things on the menu, too, like flaky spinach and ricotta empanadas inspired by one of the chef's Chilean heritage. The space is tiny, with only two tables and a few counter-seats, but if you’re nearby, it’s perfect for a casual BYOB dinner.
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Located in a busy shopping center in West Lake Hills, Baldinucci’s giant glass viewing area is full of whole pizzas and pre-cut slices that allow you to window shop before pointing at the piece (or eight) that you want. They serve round pies, but we can’t get enough of their puffy Roman squares, preferably topped with whipped ricotta and a pile of mushrooms. With an incredible crunch and pillowy interior, it feels like some laws of science are being defied.
Ho-ja
If you work in W12 or need somewhere to fill up before a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, then Ho-Ja is a very useful place to have in your back pocket. A small, casual Taiwanese restaurant and shop on Goldhawk Road, this is the kind of place where students come for stir-fried udon noodles, and locals stop by with pyjama tops on under their coats to pick up bubble tea and a bag of frozen gyoza. This place will feed you quickly and almost everything is under a tenner. The bao tend to be underfilled and lack flavour, but you can’t go wrong with a rainy Wednesday emergency order of steaming beef noodle soup, or the hefty Taiwanese pancake katsu roll. It ranks as one of the best grab-and-go lunchtime options in the area.
Wagaya
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
Thai Time
This snug Thai restaurant in the Richmond has an extensive menu of noodles, curries, and soups, from pad see ew and tom yum to mas sa mun curry. One thing you shouldn’t leave without ordering is the creamy kao soy—it’ll stick in your mind for weeks after you eat it all up. The yellow curry broth is rich with so much flavor you’ll immediately have regrets about not ordering more. And for now, it’s takeout and delivery only.
Dattilo's Delicatessen
Dattilo’s is a small deli with excellent sandwiches that are perfect for a quick lunch or a picnic at nearby Pennypack Park on a sunny day. It’s also a great choice if you’re in the Northeast and have a craving for meat, bread, and cheese on a roll (we realize this could be daily). All of the sandwiches here are long (we’re talking the length of Joel Embiid’s forearm), but it’s the roast pork sandwich that always gets our attention. The meat is thick-cut and the crunchy broccoli rabe and slices of sharp provolone provide a sweet and earthy balance to the salty pork. It’s a true demonstration of the power of quality ingredients, and if we don’t eat at least one a week, even our cats will notice how crabby we’ve become.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
Where To Eat And Drink In Emory Village
Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few sit-down spots that have date night potential. It would be easy to write off Emory Village as a strip of restaurants that caters to cash-strapped university students and hospital workers who don’t have time for unnecessary conversation. You’ll see the usual fast-casual, budget-friendly chains but when you look past them, you’ll see that Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few dine-in spots that have date night potential. That most of these locations happen to be easy on our wallet is an added bonus.
Tak Korean Bistro
Located in the basement of a six-floor office building in the South Loop, buzzing to be let into Tak feels like visiting an accountant. But it turns out this place has great Korean food and karaoke. The modern interior is dimly lit with plenty of tables for groups, and five private karaoke rooms (one of them fits 18 people). It's ideal for a casual night out or birthday where you can troubleshoot your American Idol audition song. Their menu has a wide range of Korean dishes, like comforting and spicy budae jeongol, crispy seafood pancake, and sweet and savory galbjjim with short ribs. Plus, they also have a bar with a wide variety of soju and makgeolli if you just want to come here for drinks.
Forte
Forte is attached to Symphony Center, making it a convenient place to grab a meal or drink before or after a CSO concert. But the just-fine Mediterranean food means that convenience is the main incentive to visit. Dishes like dolma, octopus with romesco, and rigatoni, while inoffensive, are also uninspiring. And at $29 for a bowl of pasta, the expectation is that it’ll taste better than a box of Bertolli. So unless time constraints are a huge factor or it’s -30 degrees outside, we recommend checking out some of the other great restaurants in the Loop.
Lips Atlanta
Between the incredibly heavy-handed cocktails and the eight entree options, there’s certainly a lot to feast on at this lively dinner theater and drag show on Buford Highway. At $32, which covers your three-course dinner, dishes like salmon with a mango salsa and mushroom ravioli actually deliver a pretty solid meal. The only bland thing on the menu is the al carte spinach dip appetizer. Running Wednesday through Sunday, themed shows include everything from Broadway numbers to celebrity impersonations —be sure to get a reservation for the best seating (there are cozy four-person booths, long communal tables in the middle, and a mezzanine area in the back of the room), or risk getting sat by the bar, out of stage view, in no man’s land.
Mama Yoshi Mini Mart
Mama Yoshi Mini Mart brings the konbini experience to Ridgewood, and it works. Come here to stock up on a small but expertly-curated selection of Japanese pantry staples (you’ll find a few different kinds of furikake, kewpie mayo, and the like) and excellent food. There are smaller bites like onigiri and kurobuta skewers as well as full meals, like oyakodon. The chicken katsu sandwich is especially worthwhile. We love the spicy version, and while we can’t confirm this, it almost tastes like it’s coated in a Buldak ramen flavor packet.
Willie Mae's
A visit to the original Willie Mae’s in New Orleans can result in two-hour waits, which is longer than we’d wait for pretty much anything (Din Tai Fung, included). But after visiting their first West Coast location in Venice, it all makes sense: this is some truly spectacular fried chicken. Luckily, there aren’t long lines at this new fast-casual spot (yet), meaning it’s easy to get your hands on these golden wings, thighs, and tenders that arrive hot from the fryer. Each order is coated in a flaky crust that crackles and shatters the moment you bite in— the thin, slightly spicy crusts seals in all the chicken juices, which end up running down your arms between bites. There’s also a long list of sides like gumbo, red beans, and candied yams, but they’re all secondary—this chicken will outshine anything it shares a plate with.
The Local
Everyone from local tattoo artists to Fortune 500 CEOs crowd this beloved dive bar in the O4W for the eclectic music blasting through the speakers, karaoke, darts, and arguably the best wings in ATL—which can only be wolfed down on site as a rule (to-go orders are not an option). We pair our wings with a tall boy of Pabst, IPA, cider, stout, or anything else from their lengthy list of beers that are predominately—you guessed it—local. And speaking of sampling the local bests, let’s get back to the banging wings. They are served with an array of sauces you can mix—even ATL’s beloved lemon pepper wet, which every visitor should try at least once.
El Chingon
Passyunk Square’s El Chingon is an all-day Mexican cafe and BYOB restaurant. It’s a plant-filled corner spot perfect for grabbing coffee and conchas before work, or sharing a bunch of tacos and tostadas on a casual date night. The menu is extensive, but the real specialty here are the Pueblan-style cemita sandwiches. We can’t stop thinking about the Clasica, which comes stacked with crisp fried buttermilk chicken, avocado, chipotle peppers, and stringy, salty quesillo cheese, all on housemade rolls. Chingon’s chef/owner started the bread program at Parc, so you know those buns are good.
Yatay
Yatay is a modern izakaya in Chinatown that has the spirit of a bar. It’s a dark, broody, and minimalist space, the yakitori is exactly the kind of thing you want to wash down with a miso mojito, and the music is loud. Like, really loud. The menu is primarily made up of robata skewers, Japanese rice dishes, and light bites like crispy gyoza skin fries. Although a lot of the dishes tend to be a little one-note, the sizzling hot pork skewer with a brush of zingy yuzu mayo is definitely worth an order. The prices stack up quick and thanks to the blaring tunes it isn’t the place for any budding conversationalists, but it’ll work for a quick bite with the stragglers of your after-work drinks.
In Plain Sight
Right on top of Here Nor There—an underground speakeasy-style bar downtown—is another cocktail spot from the same team, but this time on ground level and slightly less hidden. Unlike at their sister bar, you won’t need a special app, a daily code, or a reservation days in advance to grab a drink at In Plain Sight. Just the knowledge that behind a barely marked frosted glass door are eight stools, a little standing area and a small bar shaking up some of the best cocktails in town. On the menu, you’ll mostly find inventive riffs on classics, like a strawberry Garibaldi (with sous vide strawberry campari and a fluffy orange foam), or a Dublin Drop made with Guinness syrup, bourbon, scotch, and sherry. It’s a sleek and tiny space with lights that change colors every few minutes, making the whole experience feel like you’re getting drinks in the closet of a futuristic spaceship.
No Manches! Que Rico
Ever had a taco so good you forgot to add lime or sauce to it? That’s what happened to us when we tried the tacos at No Manches! Que Rico. It’s a small Mexican restaurant in Flagami with a few tables in the back and a mural of Frida Kahlo reimagined as a hip high schooler who looks like she could be the president of the slam poetry club at Dash Academy. This small Mexican restaurant on 8th Street serves everything from elote to queso fundido, but we come here for the traditional tacos like al pastor, barbacoa, or asada. The barbacoa is so soft and tender, you’ll open the taco a few times to remind yourself it’s shredded beef. They’re really generous with the meat, and they’re so juicy, you actually might forget to add anything to them. But don’t—the sauces are deep, smoky, and really spice up these already delicious tacos.
Yunomi Handroll
If you’re hanging out in the Arts District and want simple hand rolls, Yunomi will get the job done. The sleek, modern sushi bar takes a page out of the Kazunori playbook, serving straightforward hand roll sets that hover around $20. We like the fish at KazuNori better, but in a pinch, this spot works for lunch hour or a quick bite before a show. Wait times on weekends can get annoyingly long, but they also offer hand roll kits to-go. Trust us, you won’t be the only slightly buzzed person assembling tuna rolls on the sidewalk.
Shield's Meat Market
Hidden inside the CVS off North Decatur Road is Shield’s Meat Market, one of the oldest butcher shops in Atlanta. While they mainly function as a one-stop shop for meats, including hard-to-find elk and venison, they also offer sandwiches from 11am-3pm daily. Build your own or choose from their pre-made grab-and-go’s like the generous-packed chicken salad sandwich or the smoky BBQ pork on a sesame bun (heat it up when you get home). For sides, try the creamy potato salad, available with a sour cream or mustard base, or get a container of their sharp pimento cheese, which can also be added to any sandwich. Don’t expect anything fancy here, the one-room butcher shop is best for low maintenance customers, but their prepared foods section is much better than anything you can get at CVS.
