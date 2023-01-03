Ever had a taco so good you forgot to add lime or sauce to it? That’s what happened to us when we tried the tacos at No Manches! Que Rico. It’s a small Mexican restaurant in Flagami with a few tables in the back and a mural of Frida Kahlo reimagined as a hip high schooler who looks like she could be the president of the slam poetry club at Dash Academy. This small Mexican restaurant on 8th Street serves everything from elote to queso fundido, but we come here for the traditional tacos like al pastor, barbacoa, or asada. The barbacoa is so soft and tender, you’ll open the taco a few times to remind yourself it’s shredded beef. They’re really generous with the meat, and they’re so juicy, you actually might forget to add anything to them. But don’t—the sauces are deep, smoky, and really spice up these already delicious tacos.

2 DAYS AGO