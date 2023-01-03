OSWEGO – Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard in Sterling, NY, he continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego, Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO