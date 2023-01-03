Read full article on original website
James L. Guilfoyle
FULTON – James “Jim” L. Guilfoyle, age 83, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in his sleep on January 1, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Jim was born on December 7, 1939, to Harold and Evelyn Guilfoyle, born and raised in Fulton, NY. Jim lived...
Mark L. Kennedy
FULTON – Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on January 2, 2023. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Alice (Irland) Neild and the late James D. Kennedy. Mark worked for Black Clawson for many years as a machinist. He was a private person who loved his...
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Joyce S. Holly
SYRACUSE – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94 who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on January 3, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1928, in Brockport N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools.
Barbara Guynn
OSWEGO – Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother...
Nelson A. Parsons
HANNIBAL – Nelson “Pop” A. Parsons, age 79 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford and Evelyn (Fikes) Parsons; his Rooster, Gomer; and his beloved dog, Bear. Pop is survived by his...
Pennellville Student James Peterson Earns Academic Honors From SUNY Canton
CANTON, NY (01/05/2023)– James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Pennellville, NY (13132), earned Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester. “Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
Michael Backus Transitions To President And CEO Of Oswego Health
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Health Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2023, with the retirement of Michael Harlovic, Michael Backus is the health system’s new President and CEO. The Oswego Health Board of Directors felt it was critical to succeed Harlovic with...
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
OSWEGO – Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard in Sterling, NY, he continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego, Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit.
Peter M. Hoffman
BALDWINSVILLE -Peter M. Hoffman, 65, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a courageous 15 month battle with cancer. Peter was the beloved son of Laurna (Millard) Hoffman and the late Merrill K. Hoffman of Fulton. Additionally, he is survived by his daughter Emma Feinen of Tonawanda and Albany; sisters, Anne (Gary) Wood of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA and Pamela (Mark) Giovannetti of Fulton; nephews and nieces, Daniel (Hannah), Geoffrey and Caroline Wood, Ian (Taylor) and Sophia Giovannetti; as well as an uncle, several cousins and a grandniece.
Michael M. Rollis
HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
SUNY Canton Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List: Oswego County Students
CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton recognized nearly 500 students for earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. “I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the Dean’s List,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “We’re inspired by your work and see great promise in all that’s to come during your time with us.”
Craig R. Acker
FULTON – Craig R. Acker, 50, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He is survived by his adoptive parents, Lee and Sue Acker; “closer than a brother” Chet Hoffman; “Aunt” Kim Ellingwood and by several brothers and sisters. There are no calling hours...
NYS Senator John Mannion Attend’s Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, January 3; making a brief statement during the public session portion of the meeting in support of the Counties of Oswego and Onondaga, which he now represents. Mannion thanked...
Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent
FULTON – Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
Rosemary W. Sickler
OSWEGO – Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93 of Oswego, NY passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood. Rosemary is survived by her son,...
Oswego County Allocates ARPA Funds To Northern Oswego County Ambulance
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) to outfit two vehicles with life-saving equipment. NOCA provides critical emergency services to seven towns, four villages and three school districts in northern Oswego County. The...
James B. Karkruff
HANNIBAL – James “Jim” B. Karkruff, age 88, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Karkruff; and son, Mark Karkruff. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anita Karkruff; children,...
OCSD Board Of Education Discusses Budget Items During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education held their bi-weekly meeting January 3, 2023, with all members present. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III opened the meeting up congratulating members of the OHS National Honor Society for collecting and donating items to Human Concerns of Oswego Food Pantry, and also to the Kingsford Park Student Council for collecting and donating toys to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
