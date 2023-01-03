Read full article on original website
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice
The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
Georgia opens SEC play with win over No. 22 Auburn
ATHENS — The University of Georgia men’s basketball team earned its first win versus a ranked team in over a year by defeating the No. 22 Auburn Tigers 76-64 before 10,232 spectators inside Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday. Strong offensive performances from junior Kario Oquendo and senior Terry Roberts, who...
TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff Championship Odds and Best Bet
The 2023 college football national championship game features the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs facing the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium.
Rockdale County's Lia Edwards reaches 1,000 career points
Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards was celebrated recently for surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone. Edwards, a first-team all-region selection last season, has signed to play basketball for the University of Montevallo (Ala.). She averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior, earning all-region honors for the third striaght season.
Covington takes next step in impact fee process
COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
Comcast Giving Subscribers Something They Will Love
Cable television and internet giant Comcast has taken a lot of heat lately for price increases for its services. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 5. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 5.
Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a
Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve MILSTEAD PATHOLOGY, P.C., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office located at 3248 Avalon Blvd, Conyers, Georgia 30013, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. 907-90315 1/4 11 2023.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 28 - Jan. 4, 2023:. • Tsalane Molili Bell, 42, Rockmont Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 5
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast
CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
Judges Zon, McCamy take oaths of office
COVINGTON - Newton County Superior Court Judges Cheveda McCamy and Layla Zon were sworn into office at the Newton County Judicial Center last week. Both Alcovy Circuit judges were elected after running unopposed during the Nov. 8 General Election.
