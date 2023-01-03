ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice

The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia opens SEC play with win over No. 22 Auburn

ATHENS — The University of Georgia men’s basketball team earned its first win versus a ranked team in over a year by defeating the No. 22 Auburn Tigers 76-64 before 10,232 spectators inside Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday. Strong offensive performances from junior Kario Oquendo and senior Terry Roberts, who...
ATHENS, GA
Rockdale County's Lia Edwards reaches 1,000 career points

Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards was celebrated recently for surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone. Edwards, a first-team all-region selection last season, has signed to play basketball for the University of Montevallo (Ala.). She averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior, earning all-region honors for the third striaght season.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Covington takes next step in impact fee process

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
COVINGTON, GA
Comcast Giving Subscribers Something They Will Love

Cable television and internet giant Comcast has taken a lot of heat lately for price increases for its services. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 5. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 5.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County students return on schedule despite winter weather damage to some facilities

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools resumed normal operations Tuesday after the school system made quick work of repairing weather-related damages sustained when temperatures dropped to single digits during Christmas week. In a message to staff, students and families posted on social media, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts praised the...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a

Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve MILSTEAD PATHOLOGY, P.C., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office located at 3248 Avalon Blvd, Conyers, Georgia 30013, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. 907-90315 1/4 11 2023.
CONYERS, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 28 - Jan. 4, 2023:. • Tsalane Molili Bell, 42, Rockmont Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
COVINGTON, GA
Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast

CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Judges Zon, McCamy take oaths of office

COVINGTON - Newton County Superior Court Judges Cheveda McCamy and Layla Zon were sworn into office at the Newton County Judicial Center last week. Both Alcovy Circuit judges were elected after running unopposed during the Nov. 8 General Election.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

