newsradioklbj.com
Warrant Issued for Former Dripping Springs ISD Employee
On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a Dripping Springs Independent School District employee and a student within the district. The report alleged the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. Officials with Dripping Springs ISD identified...
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
Austin Chronicle
George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer
The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
Cottonwood Shores mayor responds to charges
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
drippingspringsnews.com
New terms begin for Hays County officials
Hays County officially has several newly or reelected officials across its various offices. Over a dozen officials began their terms this week with the start of the new year on Sunday, Jan. 1. All of these had been elected back in 2022 with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Two races, those for the Hays County judge and the district attorney spots, were once more confirmed in a recount which concluded in early December.
Buda police chief provides council update on license plate readers with expansion plans
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Police Department Chief Bo Kidd provided the City Council with an update Jan. 3 regarding the FlockSafety pilot program of automatic license plate readers. The City Council approved a policy for the cameras in August, as previously reported by Community Impact.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
dailytrib.com
THAT’S MY JOB: School resource officer Tim McIntyre vows ‘no Uvalde’ in Burnet County
Tim McIntyre has been a school resource officer in the Marble Falls Independent School District School for more than 20 years and has seen his job evolve from writing citations for on-campus infractions to being an integral part of the security protocol. McIntyre started his law enforcement career at the...
TxDOT opens overpass for Williamson County drivers
According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation
The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota. According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect...
Austin Chronicle
Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition
A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
dailytrib.com
Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident
A 32-year-old man in Meadowlakes was accused of brandishing a weapon during what law enforcement officers described as a “family violence situation” on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. Residents were issued multiple reverse 911 alerts from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office as the incident progressed. The...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Travis County to provide emergency funding for 23 local families facing eviction
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 54.49% of all units in Austin are renter occupied. (Community Impact staff) Travis County commissioners took an emergency step toward eviction prevention for local families at a Jan. 3 meeting after a city of Austin program that would typically provide the relief ran out of funding.
Austin Public Health detects highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant in Travis County
Austin Public Health raised Travis County's community risk to medium after new omicron subvariant XBB.1 was detected. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New omicron subvariant XBB.1 has been reported in different surveillance samples from the Travis County area, according to a press release from the Austin Public Health Department. Due to the...
Charges filed against man accused of burglarizing 2 AISD schools over winter break
Court documents filed Thursday said a man was arrested by Austin ISD Campus Police in connection to two burglaries at district elementary schools Jan. 1 and 3.
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
Kyle City Council unanimously approves speed limit reductions on FM 150 & FM 2770
According to the City of Kyle, speed limit reductions along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770 were unanimously approved by the city council following the results of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) study.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
