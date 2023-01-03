Hays County officially has several newly or reelected officials across its various offices. Over a dozen officials began their terms this week with the start of the new year on Sunday, Jan. 1. All of these had been elected back in 2022 with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Two races, those for the Hays County judge and the district attorney spots, were once more confirmed in a recount which concluded in early December.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO