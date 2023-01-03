ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Warrant Issued for Former Dripping Springs ISD Employee

On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a Dripping Springs Independent School District employee and a student within the district. The report alleged the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. Officials with Dripping Springs ISD identified...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KYLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer

The family of Joshua Wright, the Hays County inmate shot and killed while shackled in an emergency room last month, has gained a strong ally as they demand the truth about Wright's killing. Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and others, joined the family on Monday, Jan. 2, to demand that authorities release body-camera video of Wright's shooting by a Hays County corrections officer.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

New terms begin for Hays County officials

Hays County officially has several newly or reelected officials across its various offices. Over a dozen officials began their terms this week with the start of the new year on Sunday, Jan. 1. All of these had been elected back in 2022 with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Two races, those for the Hays County judge and the district attorney spots, were once more confirmed in a recount which concluded in early December.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda police chief provides council update on license plate readers with expansion plans

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Police Department Chief Bo Kidd provided the City Council with an update Jan. 3 regarding the FlockSafety pilot program of automatic license plate readers. The City Council approved a policy for the cameras in August, as previously reported by Community Impact.
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition

A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
dailytrib.com

Reverse 911 notices go out in Meadowlakes ‘family violence’ incident

A 32-year-old man in Meadowlakes was accused of brandishing a weapon during what law enforcement officers described as a “family violence situation” on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. Residents were issued multiple reverse 911 alerts from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office as the incident progressed. The...
MEADOWLAKES, TX
