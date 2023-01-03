Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unipanthers.com
Duax's game-winner lifts UNI men's basketball past Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. --- UNI needed every second on the clock to pull out victory over the Valparaiso Beacons on Wednesday night, sealing the deal with a game-winning put back layup by Michael Duax for the 69-67 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center. With the win, head coach Ben Jacobson picked up...
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball hosts Murray State in first home MVC game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers return to the McLeod Center for the first time in a month to play against a new Missouri Valley Conference opponent. UNI will welcome the Murray State Racers to Cedar Falls for the second time in program history. The two once played against each other in a non-conference home-and-home series in the mid-2000s. The Panthers came away with both wins in those meetings and hopes to do the same this season in Valley play.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
solarindustrymag.com
Alliant Energy, Iowa City Plan to Turn Brownfield into Solar Project
The City of Grinnell in Iowa is partnering with Alliant Energy on a solar project to be established on a Brownfield site and soon-to-be owned city land. Upon ownership of nearly 32 acres, the City of Grinnell plans to enter into a lease agreement with Alliant Energy and proceed with the development of the solar project on 5-7 acres at 400 6th Avenue West in Grinnell.
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
KCRG.com
Semi driver suffers minor injuries in icy Buchanan County crash
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.
kwayradio.com
Drinking Water Treatment Operator Charged with Falsifying Records
The former operator-in-charge at Nashua’s drinking water treatment facility has been charged with falsifying testing records, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jeffry Smith was charged with one count of Making a False Document last week. He was fired from his job with the city in April of 2018 following an investigation that led to him admitting he failed to carry out required water compliance tests and fabricated testing results sent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, specifically he failed to test the drinking water for chlorine, but produced a report that samples were taken. In May of 2018 his state certifications to operate water treatment facilities was revoked and he was prohibited from holding future certifications.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
cbs2iowa.com
Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV, and trailer home overnight Wednesday
A Fayette County barn is considered a total loss after a fire overnight Wednesday, as well as an RV and a trailer home that were parked near the barn. According to a post on the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were called to the scene at 12738 Y Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning, and found the barn fully engulfed in flames, with multiple exposures on all sides.
kwayradio.com
No Appointment Necessary for Driver’s Licensing
The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has announced that appointments will no longer be required. Those with appointments will be given priority, however, as long as they are present at the time of their appointment. Those that are late will be considered a walk-in at the time of their arrival. Clients will also be prioritized to promote efficiency. If a written exam is needed for a permit, new class of license or endorsement, that person will need to be checked in by 3:30pm to allow for the exam and the issuance of the new permit or license. Drive tests will continue to require an appointment.
Comments / 0