The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has announced that appointments will no longer be required. Those with appointments will be given priority, however, as long as they are present at the time of their appointment. Those that are late will be considered a walk-in at the time of their arrival. Clients will also be prioritized to promote efficiency. If a written exam is needed for a permit, new class of license or endorsement, that person will need to be checked in by 3:30pm to allow for the exam and the issuance of the new permit or license. Drive tests will continue to require an appointment.

1 DAY AGO