Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Georgia Commits at All-American Bowl Game Practice
The 2023 Adidas All-American Bowl is off and running this week, and several current Georgia signees are in San Antonio, TX preparing for this weekend's showcase. The Bulldogs just recently closed out a strong class for the 2023 recruiting cycle and now four members of the class are displaying their talent against some of the best in the nation.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Defeats Auburn 76-64
The Georgia Bulldogs began their SEC revenge tour tonight as they defeated the Auburn Tigers 76-64. The win marked the 11th of the season for the team and extended their home win streak to 9 games (the team has not lost a home matchup all season).
Henry County Daily Herald
All American Bowl Observations: Dawgs Off to A Hot Start Against Nation's Best
The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to extreme talent acquisition. In fact, in the last 8 recruiting cycles under head coach Kirby Smart, they've never finished outside of the top 3 in the consensus recruiting rankings. So, when the All-American Bowl season starts to roll around, and Georgia commits are...
Henry County Daily Herald
Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU
Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County senior center offers adult tricycles for participants interested in biking recreation
McDONOUGH — Glynda Green enjoyed riding bikes as a little girl, and when the 69-year-old New York native grew older she continued to implement the passion by using her two-wheel bike to get to work. "I always enjoyed bike riding as a youth," she said Thursday. "I'm originally from...
Henry County Daily Herald
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County receives additional $15 million in ERAP funding
McDONOUGH — Henry County has received an additional $15 million in federal funding to be distributed to Henry County residents struggling to pay their rent or utility bills due to COVID-19. This is the fourth round of federal monies the county has received since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough police searching for identity of woman accused of theft
McDONOUGH — McDonough police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a wallet and using the stolen credit cards to make purchases. On Dec. 27, the unknown woman is alleged to have broken into a car in the Oak Park subdivision in McDonough, then used the cards at the Shell gas station off Bill Gardener Parkway where she bought shoes, cigarettes and gas.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough elects mayor pro tem for 2023
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system
McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
