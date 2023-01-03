Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Flint’s Avalon Black Releases Queen Cover
Prepare to have your mind blown. Flint's Avalon Black has released an incredible cover of 'Don't Stop Me Now' originally recorded by Queen. Anyone who is familiar with the song knows how brilliant Freddie Mercury is on this track. Mercury is truly an original, but just wait until you hear Jordan Orvis of Avalon Black on vocals.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Mark Your Calendar for These Major 2023 Genesee County Festivals
A new year has arrived and here is what Genesee County has to look forward to. Every year, Genesee County sees a bunch of great events and festivals. There's a little bit of everything for everyone throughout the year. From many different music festivals to sporting events and more. Check out what is in store for 2023 here.
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Michigan’s Top “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Stop Just Minutes From Flint
You know the guy. Spiked frosted tipped hair, unique trademark goatee, and an authority on great food found across the country. We're talking about Guy Fieri, the host of the popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. From highway hot spots to back road hidden gems, Fieri takes to...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know
Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
fox2detroit.com
2 west Michigan women charged among rash of Ulta store heists surge across the country
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being called a multi-jurisdictional retail fraud ring. It has been ripping off numerous Ulta Beauty stores like the one on the 27000 block of Woodward in Royal Oak. The scene say investigators, looks a lot...
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
Sponge To Perform At Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023
For the first time ever, Detroit's own Sponge will be performing at Swartz Creek Hometown Days 2023. Year after year Swartz Creek Hometown Days continues to bring in awesome entertainment and additional bands will be announced as the event gets closer. What we do know for sure is Sponge will...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Meet the One and Only Tommy Chong at 2023 MI Golf Outing in May
Tommy Chong will be in attendance at this Michigan Golf Outing in May 2023. The Fore 20 Golf Tour and 517Golf are back at it with another event featuring none other than Tommy Chong himself. Mark your calendars now for the 5th Annual Gorilla Glue 4Man Scramble. This event will...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 1