ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot

By Emily Brooks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jz9N_0k2DJu6u00

A group of 19 hard-line House Republicans blocked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from securing the gavel on the first vote to elect a Speaker on Tuesday, sending the House to a second ballot for the first time in a century.

The vote was 203 for McCarthy, 212 for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), 10 for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), six for Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one for Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), one for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and one for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

No members voted “present” or were absent, which would have lowered the threshold that McCarthy must meet to get majority support.

That put McCarthy below the threshold of a majority of the 218 members voting for a Speaker candidate.

A second vote for Speaker began immediately, and the House will continue through possibly multiple ballots until a Speaker is elected.

In a House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday morning, an impassioned McCarthy vowed to wage a long battle for the Speakership.

“I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor. I don’t have a problem getting a record for most votes for Speaker, too,” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

McCarthy has faced weeks of opposition from hard-line conservatives including Biggs and Reps. Bob Good (R-Va.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who had been known as the “Never Kevin” group. They said McCarthy’s resistance to rules changes, involvement in primaries and leadership history — among other issues — meant they could not support him for Speaker.

Over the weekend, McCarthy offered some late concessions to those withholding support for him, including allowing a move to “vacate the chair” — a move to force a vote on ousting the Speaker — with the approval of five Republican members, rather than a threshold of at least half of the House Republican Conference.

But that did little to sway his critics, as nine House Republicans — not including the “Never Kevin” five — signaled in a Sunday letter.

“At this stage, it cannot be a surprise that expressions of vague hopes reflected in far too many of the crucial points still under debate are insufficient,” the members said in the letter, led by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Allies of McCarthy have signaled they will not waver in their support for him as long as he stays in the running.

The vote marks the first time since 1923 that the House Speaker election has gone to multiple ballots. That year, the election took nine ballots over three days. Before that, 13 other multiple-ballot Speaker elections occurred before the Civil War.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
DUMAS, TX
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions

Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP

Former President Trump’s criticism of hard-line abortion opponents is laying bare the tension over the issue within the GOP as the party looks to regroup after a bruising midterm election.  On Monday, Trump accused Republicans, particularly those against abortion with no exceptions, of underperforming in the election.  “It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy