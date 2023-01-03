ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US News and World Report

U.S. Would Accept up to 30,000 Migrants a Month in Expanded Program -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela under a program paired with expulsions of people from those countries caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. and Mexican officials said. The expanded humanitarian program would build on a policy...
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Remembrance Led by Dems; GOP Wrestles With Its Rebels

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Intends to Make His First Visit to US-Mexico Border

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details...
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

US Appeals Court Blocks Ban on Rapid-Fire 'Bump Stocks'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban was instituted...
WASHINGTON, LA

