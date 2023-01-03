ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Burger restaurant near Algonquin, Park Hill neighborhood hosts grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new restaurant near the border of the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods hosted a grand opening event on Thursday. InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for the past four years, according to owner Desi Hampton. However, due to pushbacks from the COVID pandemic, the opening was delayed to this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
arts-louisville.com

The Audience Will Always Remember

Entire contents are copyright © 2023 by Jon Huffman. All rights reserved. I visit the LittleOldLady on Oak Street two or three times a week – I bring groceries, take out garbage, change lightbulbs, respond to panicked late-night calls: “My TV’s not working! I don’t know what to do!!”
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least. Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fairdale residents react to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale. “You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a successful season on the gridiron in Henderson, defensive lineman Saadiq Clements is officially a Cardinal. Clements signed his name on the dotted line today to play for Louisville this upcoming fall. Originally, Clements had committed to play for Purdue, but just a few days after former Boilermakers head coach […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it’s too unregulated. Ketamine has been approved by the FDA as an anesthetic for decades, but it is also used illegally for it’s psychedelic effects.
LOUISVILLE, KY

