wdrb.com
New restaurant opening in Shelby Park will feature craft beer, food trucks and live music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business will open Friday in the Shelby Park neighborhood. Located in the old Red Top Dog space on at Logan and Mary streets, The Keswick will offer craft beer, cocktails, slushies, food trucks, games and live music. Fright Bites food truck will be at...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
Wave 3
Burger restaurant near Algonquin, Park Hill neighborhood hosts grand opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new restaurant near the border of the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods hosted a grand opening event on Thursday. InKredible’s Burgers and Shakes, located at 1800 West Hill Street, has been in the works for the past four years, according to owner Desi Hampton. However, due to pushbacks from the COVID pandemic, the opening was delayed to this year.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
arts-louisville.com
The Audience Will Always Remember
Entire contents are copyright © 2023 by Jon Huffman. All rights reserved. I visit the LittleOldLady on Oak Street two or three times a week – I bring groceries, take out garbage, change lightbulbs, respond to panicked late-night calls: “My TV’s not working! I don’t know what to do!!”
'We don't want to scare you': Louisville animal shelter at max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local animal shelter posted on Facebook that it is at "max capacity" and it has a message for any pet owners who may have a dog or cat in its care. Please, come pick up your furry friends. The Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter says...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least. Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the...
wdrb.com
New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
Wave 3
Fairdale residents react to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale. “You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a successful season on the gridiron in Henderson, defensive lineman Saadiq Clements is officially a Cardinal. Clements signed his name on the dotted line today to play for Louisville this upcoming fall. Originally, Clements had committed to play for Purdue, but just a few days after former Boilermakers head coach […]
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
spectrumnews1.com
'It can't be forgotten': Kentuckians organize benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month will mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here in Kentucky, many organizations sent aid and supplies to Europe as the war started. Now, almost a year later, several groups in Louisville are coming together for a benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky.
Wave 3
Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it’s too unregulated. Ketamine has been approved by the FDA as an anesthetic for decades, but it is also used illegally for it’s psychedelic effects.
