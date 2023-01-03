Read full article on original website
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option.”
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles
A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
WKYT 27
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
WKYT 27
Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
fox56news.com
Bald eagle shot and rescued
A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
wymt.com
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest cold front has delivered some chillier air to the region. It’s typical but chilly when considering where we’ve been. After tracking temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, we have dropped back down to normal territory. We spent several days above normal by 20 degrees or more. Nothing like that lasts for too long during this time of year.
WTVQ
Elaina Mammen’s father recalls cherished memories ahead of her 20th birthday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 2022 marked the second year in a row that Lexington broke it’s homicide record, which includes the shooting death of 19-year-old Elaina Mammen. Hubert Riley was arrested last month and is charged with wanton endangerment and murder in connection to the shooting, a 15-year-old is also charged in connection with Mammen’s murder.
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
lanereport.com
Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment
MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
fox56news.com
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new entertainment venue is bringing its “Eat.Bowl.Play.” experience to Lexington. Main Event, an entertainment company with over 50 locations around the country, will be opening a location in the South Park Shopping Center along New Circle Road in Lexington. The nearly...
WKYT 27
COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington. The latest data from the health department showed 57 new flu cases last week and 412 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials tell us a lot of the increase in cases can be attributed to our return to normalcy.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
WKYT 27
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington. Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person. We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
WKYT 27
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
